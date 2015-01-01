पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

यमुनानगर:युवक ने 11 वर्षीय बच्ची से की अश्लील हरकत, केस

यमुनानगर31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

एक युवक ने 11 साल की बच्ची के साथ अश्लील हरकत की। आराेपी बच्ची की मां का दाेस्त है। महिला अपने मायके से अपनी बेटी के साथ अपने दोस्त के साथ चली गई थी। बाद में बेटी ने अपने पिता के पास जाकर बताया कि जिस व्यक्ति के साथ उसकी मां गई है, उसने अपने घर पर उसके साथ अश्लील हरकत की है। इस शिकायत पर महिला थाना पुलिस ने पोक्सो एक्ट और धमकी देने का केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

व्यक्ति ने पुलिस को शिकायत दी कि उसकी पत्नी अपने मायके गांव सारन में गई थी। वहां से वह 11 साल की बेटी के साथ लापता हो गई थी। तब उसके ससुर ने शिकायत पुलिस को दी थी। पुलिस ने केस भी दर्ज किया था। उसकी बेटी बाद में उसके पास आ गई। बेटी ने उसे बताया कि उसकी मां दुर्गा गार्डन निवासी मुकेश के साथ गई थी। जब वे मुकेश के घर पर थे तो वहां पर उसने उसके साथ अश्लील हरकत की। किसी को बताने पर जान से मारने की धमकी भी दी।

होमगार्ड पर हमला करने का आरोपी गंजा गिरफ्तार अन्य की तलाश जारी

होम गार्ड पर हमला करने के आरोप में सीआईए टू की टीम ने आजाद नगर निवासी भूपेंद्र उर्फ गंजा को गिरफ्तार किया है। आरोपी को पूछताछ के बाद कोर्ट में पेश किया गया। वहीं अन्य आरोपियों की पुलिस तलाश में है। बता दें एंटी नारकोटिक सेल में तैनात होम गार्ड लखविंद्र सिंह ने सदर यमुनानगर पुलिस को शिकायत दी थी कि तीन अक्टूबर को वह नशीला पदार्थ बेचने वालों का पता लगाने के लिए शांति कॉलोनी एरिया में आया था। वहां कुछ युवकों ने उस पर हमला कर दिया। हमला करने वालों में निहाल सिंह, शैंकी, गांजा, सुमित और कालू शामिल थे। तब पुलिस ने इस मामले में धारा- 148, 149, 323, 506, 332, 353, 308 में केस दर्ज किया था ।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें