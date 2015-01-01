पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शर्मनाक:युवक 13 साल की लड़की को अगवा कर घर ले गया, रेप कर छोड़ा, पुलिस ने काबू किया

यमुनानगर7 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जगाधरी की एक कॉलोनी से अगवा की गई 13 साल की लड़की से आरोपी प्रतापगढ़ कॉलोनी निवासी रमेश कुमार ने अपने घर ले जाकर रेप किया था। लड़की के बयान और मेडिकल के बाद पुलिस ने इस मामले में पोक्सो एक्ट की धारा-4 इजाद कर दी है। वहीं आरोपी रमेश को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। पूछताछ के बाद उसे कोर्ट में पेश किया गया। बुड़िया गेट चौकी पुलिस की मुस्तैदी से आरोपी लड़की को शहर से दूर नहीं जा सका।

पुलिस ने चंद घंटों में ही लड़की को बरामद कर लिया था। वहीं इसके बाद से पुलिस आरोपी के पीछे लगी थी। पुलिस ने आरोपी को भी पकड़ लिया। बुड़िया गेट चौकी इंचार्ज सतपाल सिंह ने बताया कि एक महिला ने शिकायत दी थी कि उसकी 13 साल की बेटी लापता है। उसे शक है कि उसकी बेटी को प्रतापगढ़ कॉलोनी निवासी रमेश कुमार अगवा कर ले गया है। पुलिस ने केस दर्ज कर लिया था।

लड़की की तलाश की तो लड़की प्रतापगढ़ कॉलोनी के पास ही मिली। इसके बाद उसका मेडिकल कराया और बयान दर्ज किए। वहीं आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया गया। आरोपी लड़की को अगवा कर अपने साथ अपने घर पर लेकर गया था। वहां उसने लड़की से गलत काम किया। बाद में वह उसे बाइक पर घुमाता रहा। उसने लड़की को कॉलोनी के बाहर छोड़ दिया था। लड़की के बयान और मेडिकल के बाद पुलिस ने पोक्सो एक्ट की धारा-4 इजाद कर दी है।

बाइक सवार ने छीना महिला का मोबाइल

जगाधरी में बाइक सवार महिला से उसका मोबाइल झपट ले गया। वारदात की सूचना पुलिस को दी। प्रेम नगर निवासी प्रीति ने पुलिस को शिकायत दी कि वह अपने परिवार के साथ पार्क में घूमने गई थी। वहां से जब शाम के समय लौट रही थी तो पूर्व मंत्री के आवास के पास बाइक सवार युवक उसके हाथ से मोबाइल छीन ले गया। उन्होंने आरोपी को पकड़ने का प्रयास भी किया, लेकिन वह भागने में कामयाब रहा। बूड़िया गेट चौकी ने धारा-379ए में केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

