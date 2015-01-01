पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छापेमार कार्रवाई:सीएम फ्लाइंग ने टैंकरों से तेल चुराने के आरोप में होटल संचालक काे पकड़ा,1170 ली. तेल बरामद

अग्रोहाएक घंटा पहले
  • जिसमें 90 लीटर हवाई जहाज का तेल शामिल, गुप्त सूचना पर की कार्रवाई

पिछले कई दिनों से होटल संचालक तेल बेचने की प्रशासन को गुप्त सूचना मिल रही थी। इस पर सीएम फ्लाइंग ने मंगलवार को अग्रोहा क्षेत्र के कई होटलों पर छापेमारी की। सीएम फ्लाइंग ने अग्रोहा-बरवाला रोड पर गांव नंगथला के पास पेट्रोल पंपों पर तेल सप्लाई करने वाले टैंकरों से तेल चोरी करने के मामले मेंं होटल संचालक को पकड़ा और 1170 लीटर तेल बरामद किया है। सीएम फ्लाइंग अधिकारी इंस्पेक्टर विक्रम भादू ने बताया कि उन्हें सूचना मिली कि पेट्रोल पंपों पर तेल सप्लाई करने वाले टैंकरों से होटल संचालक तेल चुराकर आसपास के क्षेत्र में सस्ते दामों में बेचते थे।

सूचना के आधार पर गांव नंगथला के पास मामा-भांजा होटल पर फूड सप्लाई इंस्पेक्टर, स्थानीय पुलिस और रेड टीम एएसआई सुरेन्द्र कुमार, जयवीर, राकेश एचसी अनिल व रामफल ने छापा मारा तो होटल संचालक सदलपुर वासी सुमीत और चिकनवास वासी पवन ऐलनाबाद के सेतिया फिलिंग स्टेशन के तेल टैंकर से तेल निकाल रहे थे। फ्लाइंग ने आराेपितों को काबू कर लिया।

इंस्पेक्टर विक्रम भादू ने बताया कि तेल टैंकरों से चोरी किया करीब 1170 लीटर तेल जिसमें 660 लीटर पेट्रोल और 420 लीटर डीजल के साथ एटीएफ हवाई जहाज का 90 लीटर तेल बरामद किया। इंस्पेक्टर विक्रम भादू ने बताया कि इसके साथ पास के एक अन्य होटल भाईचारा भोजनालय से स्टोर से 45 लीटर तेल बरामद कर होटल संचालकों सहित तीन लोगों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।

