समस्या:जलघर से सिर्फ डेढ़ घंटे होती है पानी की सप्लाई, ग्रामीण खारा पानी पीने को मजबूर

बहल4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सरकार स्वच्छ पेयजल मुहैया करवाने का दावा कर रही है और ग्रामीण स्वच्छ पेयजल को तरस रहे हैं। इसको लेकर एडवोकेट शक्ति सिंह गाढ़ा ने प्रदेश सरकार के मुख्य सचिव सहित विभाग के उच्चाधिकारियों को वस्तुस्थिति से अवगत करवाते हुए समस्या के समाधान की मांग की है। जनस्वास्थ्य विभाग ने पेयजल के लिए सुरपुरा रोड पर 12 करोड़ की लागत जलघर का निर्माण तो कर दिया, लेकिन कमियों के चलते 20 हजार की आबादी वाले कस्बे को मूलभूत सुविधा देने की तनिक भी कोशिश नहीं हो रही है।

जलघर से कस्बे के बूस्टिंग स्टेशन को प्रतिदिन सिर्फ डेढ़ घंटे ही पानी की सप्लाई मिलती है जो बहुत कम है। ग्रामीणों को पानी मुहैया करवाने के लिए विभाग ने कस्बे में कुल 15 पाइप लाइन बिछाई हुई हैं। लेकिन जलघर के पानी से सिर्फ दो लाइन में ही पानी की सप्लाई दी जा सकती है। ऐसे में बूस्टिंग स्टेशन पर बने दो बोरिंग से पानी की सप्लाई करनी पड़ रही है।

भूमिगत पानी खारा व फ्लोराइडयुक्त

क्षेत्र में भूमिगत पानी फ्लोराइडयुक्त और खारा है जिसके कारण जोड़ों में दर्द की समस्या आम बात है। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि बार-बार शिकायत देने और विभाग के अधिकारियों को समस्या के बारे में अवगत कराने के बाद भी समाधान नहीं हो रहा है। इसलिए अंतिम बार प्रदेश सरकार के मुख्य सचिव सहित विभाग के शीर्ष अधिकारियों के संज्ञान में मामला लाने के लिए शिकायत भेजी है।

बिना रखरखाव सड़क पर बहता है पानी

पिलानी रोड की सड़क पर बने लीकेज के कारण सड़क के बीचोंबीच गड्ढा बन गया है और जब पानी की सप्लाई शुरू होती है तो सड़क पर पानी निकलता है जिसके कारण सड़क भी खराब हो रही है और लीकेज के कारण बने गड्ढे से दुर्घटना का खतरा भी बना हुआ है।

