पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बैठक:डाक्यूमेंट एडिट कर सरकारी दस्तावेज बनाने वालों पर होगी कार्रवाई: डीएम

बवानी खेड़ा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

डॉक्यूमेंट में एडिटिंग कर सरकारी दस्तावेज बनवाने वालों पर सीएससी इंचार्जों पर कानूनी कार्रवाई की जाएगी। इसके अलावा जो सीएससी इंचार्ज अपनी लोकेशन को छोड़ कही दूसरी जगह पर काम करेगा उस सीएससी इंचार्ज की सीएससी आईडी ब्लॉक की जाएगी। यह बात सीएससी के भिवानी जिला के प्रबंधक नीरज शर्मा व हिमांशु कुमार ने बुधवार को बवानी खेड़ा के तहसील कार्यालय में हुई बैठक के दौरान कही।

बैठक में सीएससी इंचार्जों ने भी चार साल पहले तय की गई रेट लिस्ट में बदलाव की बात कही। सीएससी के जिला प्रबंधक नीरज शर्मा व हिमांशु ने बताया कि कई कॉमन सर्विस सेंटर बहुत बढ़िया काम कर रहे हैं। तो कुछ सीएससी संचालकों की हमारे पास शिकायत आ रही है कि वह डॉक्यूमेंट में एडिटिंग कर फर्जी दस्तावेज बनवाने का काम कर रहे हैं।

इसके अलावा प्रार्थी को सेंटर पर ना बुलवा कर व्हाट्सएप वाले फोटो आवेदन में यूज कर रहे हैं। ऐसे सीएससी इंचार्जों पर कानूनी कार्रवाई होना तय है। मीटिंग के दौरान सीएससी के जिला प्रबंधक नीरज शर्मा ने सीएससी संचालकों को निर्देश दिया कि वो अपने अपने गांव में बचे हुए आयुष्मान योजना के तहत गोल्डन कार्ड बनाएं ताकि गरीब लोग अपना इलाज करवा सके।

इसके अलावा प्रधानमंत्री फसल बीमा योजना के लिए किसानों को जागरूक कर उनका फसल बीमा करने में उनकी हेल्प करें। इस मौके पर सरल अंत्योदय सरल केंद्र से अशोक कुमार ने भी तहसील कार्यालय में बनाई जाने वाली फाइल्स जैसे जाति प्रमाण पत्र, एससी प्रमाण पत्र, इनकम आय प्रमाण पत्र आदि में लगने वाले दस्तावेजों की बारीकी को बताया। मीटिंग के दौरान सीएससी इंचार्जों ने सीएससी प्रबन्धक नीरज शर्मा से मांग की सरल पर भरी जाने कई सर्विस के आवेदन की रेट लिस्ट में बदलाव करवा जाए। जो कि समय व काम के अनुसार सही नहीं है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान आंदोलन में संत का सुसाइड, बंगाल में 80 सीटों के अधिकारी ने TMC की ममता छोड़ी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें