बेखौफ बदमाश:बवानीखेड़ा के एक घर से नकदी और सोने-चांदी के जेवरात चोरी

बवानीखेड़ा2 घंटे पहले
कस्बा बवानीखेड़ा की नायकों की ढाणी में स्थित एक मकान का ताला तोड़ चोर हजारों रुपये की नकदी व सोने-चांदी के आभूषण चोरी कर ले गए। मकान मालिक ने इस चोरी की घटना की शिकायत थाना बवानीखेड़ा पुलिस को दी है। ओमप्रकाश ने बताया कि 27 अक्टूबर को वह अपनी रिश्तेदारी में गए हुए थे। 28 अक्टूबर को जब वे वापस आए तो उनके मकान के अन्दर का ताला टूटा हुआ मिला।

जब उसने कमरों में रखा सामान संभाला तो 12 हजार रुपये की नकदी, तीन जोड़ी पाजेब, एक चांदी की अंगूठी, एक चांदी का सिक्का, सोने की अंगूठी, मंगलसूत्र, एक पेंडल, एक सोने की तबीजी, एक सोने की नथ आदि सामान चोरी हो गया। मकान मालिक ओमप्रकाश ने अपने चोरी हुए सामान की कीमत करीब 2 लाख रुपये बताई है। चोरी की घटना की सूचना पाकर पुलिस की टीम मौके पर पहुंची और इस घटना की जांच आरंभ कर दी।

बाइक पर जा रहे दो युवकों से बोलेरो सवारों ने की मारपीट

बस स्टैंड से घर जा रहे बाइक सवार दो युवकों के साथ गांव के ही युवक ने अपने साथियों के साथ रास्ता रोक कर मारपीट की और अपहरण की कोशिश की। पुलिस ने पीड़ित ओबरा निवासी अंकित के बयान पर ओबरा निवासी सोनू को नामजद करते हुए विभिन्न धाराओं में मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है। पुलिस को दिए बयान में अंकित ने बताया कि वह अपने साथी नूनसर निवासी कर्मबीर के साथ मोटरसाइकिल पर ओबरा बस अड्डे से घर की तरफ जा रहा था।

इसी दौरान आधे रास्ते पहुंचने पर बोलेरो चालक ने उनकी बाइक में टक्कर मारी और बोलेरो में से सोनू अपने साथियों के साथ उतर के आया और उनके साथ मारपीट करनी शुरू कर दी। इसके बाद उसको बोलेरो में डाल लिया। इस दौरान खेल मैदान से लौट रहे खिलाडिय़ों ने बोलेरो को घेर लिया जिसके कारण वह बच सका। गाड़ी में डालने के बाद उसकी जेब में रखे करीब आठ सौ रुपये भी निकाल लिए। जांच अधिकारी ने बताया कि अंकित के बयान पर पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।

