बवानी खेड़ा:किरावड़ की बंछटियों में लगी आग, ग्रामीणों व फायर ब्रिगेड ने ढाई घंटे में बुझाई

बवानी खेड़ा40 मिनट पहले
बलियाली के बाद गांव किरावड़ में जलघर के पास बछंटियों के ढेर में आग लग गई। सूचना के बाद दमकल गाड़ी पहुंची। जहां ग्रामीणों तथा दमकल कर्मचारियों ने मिलकर आग बुझाई। जिला पार्षद रेणू बाला, सरपंच मनजीत कुमार, राहुल राजपूत ने बताया कि मंगलवार दोपहर लगभग अढाई बजे गांव किरावड़ के जलघर के पास ग्रामीणों की बंछटियों में आग लग गई।

देखते ही देखते आग ने भीषण रूप धारण कर लिया। ग्रामीणों ने आग बुझाने की कोशिश की, परन्तु आग नहीं बुझ पाई। इस दौरान ग्रामीण राहुल तंवर ने फायर ब्रिगेड को फोन पर सूचना दी, जिस पर दमकल की एक गाड़ी घटना स्थल पर पहुंची। उसके बाद फायर ब्रिगेड की टीम ने आग पर काबू पाया। आग के दौरान आधा दर्जन ग्रामीणों की बंछटियां जल गईं।

किसानों ने दिया धरना, प्रशासन पर अनदेखी का आरोप लगा जताया रोष

कृषि संबंधित विभिन्न मांगों को लेकर भाकियू के बैनर तले हरियाणा दिवस पर शुरू किया गया किसानों का धरना तीसरे दिन में प्रवेश कर गया। धरने की अध्यक्षता धर्मपाल फरटिया ने की। किसान नेता बोले कि कृषिमंत्री जब अपने हलके के किसानों की ही सुध नहीं ले रहे तो प्रदेश के किसानों की क्या सुध लेंगे। किसानों ने बताया कि उनकी मांग है कि सरकार द्वारा बाजरा खरीद के उपरांत 72 घंटे में पैसा किसान के खाते में डाला जाए।

उन्होंने कहा कि जब तक किसानों की मांगों को नहीं माना जाएगा उनका अनिश्चितकालीन धरना जारी रहेगा। धरने को भाकियू के जिलाध्यक्ष मेवासिंह आर्य, ब्लॉक प्रधान धर्मपाल बारवास, किसान मजदूर शोषण मुक्ति मोर्चा के उपाध्यक्ष पृथ्वी सिंह गोठड़ा, कैप्टन इंद्राजसिंह दमकोरा, शेर सिंह लाकड़ा, भैयराम, उमेद सिंह फरटिया, जिला उपाध्यक्ष आजादसिंह भूंगला, गोपीचंद बारवास, रोहताश झुप्पा, सतपाल गोठड़ा ने संबोधित किया।

फैक्टरी की दीवार तोड़कर सामान चुराने के मामले तीन के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज

थाना बवानीखेड़ा पुलिस ने हांसी की एक महिला की शिकायत पर उसकी फैक्टरी की दीवार तोड़कर व लाखों का सामान चोरी करने में एक पिता व उसके दो बेटों पर केस दर्ज किया है। पुलिस में दी शिकायत में हांसी निवासी कोमल ने बताया कि उसकी मिलकपुर- बड़सी संपर्क मार्ग के साथ 1210 गज भूमि में फैक्टरी है। 28 अक्टूबर को उसका भाई आयुष फैक्टरी देखने के लिए गया था। इस दौरान विनोद व 10-15 अन्य युवक फैक्टरी की दीवार तोड़ रहे थे। उसके भाई ने इस बारे में पूछा तो रिश्ते में उसके ताऊ लगने वाले विनोद व उसके बेटों केशव व राघव ने उसके कपड़े फाड़े और मारपीट कर फैक्टरी से 70-80 लाख रुपये का सामान चुरा लिया। आरोपितों ने उसके भाई की विडियो की बनाकर सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल कर दी। इससे उनका परिवार सामाजिक व मानसिक रूप से भी आहत है।

