सर्वे:बलियाली व रामूपुरा समेत 150 गांवों में ड्रोन से लाल डोरे की जमीन का सर्वे पूरा

बवानी खेड़ा4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

बवानी खेड़ा तहसील के सबसे बड़े गांव बलियाली व रामूपुरा के साथ भिवानी जिले के 150 गांवों में ड्रोन सर्वे का काम पूरा हो गया है। इसके साथ ही जिले के भिवानी, सिवानी सहित बवानी खेड़ा ब्लाॅक में ड्रोन से सर्वे का काम पूरा हो गया है। इसके बाद अब सर्वे ऑफ इंडिया की तरफ हर गांव के नक्शे आएंगे। बीडीपीओ कार्यालय की टीम घर-घर जाकर लाल डोरे में रहने वाले मकान मालिकों की तसदीक करेगी।

आपत्ति जताए जाने के बाद मात्र 173 रुपये में रजिस्ट्री मिल जाएगी। सोमवार को गांव रामूपुरा के राजकीय मिडल स्कूल में सर्वे ऑफ इंडिया की टीम पहुंची। जिसके पहुंचने पर पहले गांव में लाल डोरे की निशानदेही पर चूना डालने का काम किया गया। उसके बाद शाम चार बजे स्कूल प्रांगण से ड्रोन उड़ाया गया। जो कार्य बलियाली के सरपंच सुरेश रंगा, रामूपुरा के सरपंच प्रतिनिधी संदीप तवंर, नरेश रंगा सहित अन्य ग्रामीणों की निगरानी में हुआ।

45 मिनट तक लीं दोनों गांव की लाइव तस्वीरें

सर्वे ऑफ इंडिया टीम से आए कमलेश कुमार, दिनेश सुधार ने गांव रामूपुरा के मिडल स्कूल से ड्रोन उड़ाने का कार्य किया। जिस ड्रोन ने गांव की 120 मीटर उंचाई से बलियाली, रामूपुरा की हर गली, मकान, खेत, बिजली के खंभे से लेकर पेड़ों की लाइव तस्वीरें खींची, जिसकी लाइव मॉनिटरिंग मिडल स्कूल से की गई।

मैपिंग से हर गांव का नक्शा होगा डिजिटल

सर्वे ऑफ इंडिया से आए दिनेश सुधार व कमलेश कुमार ने बताया कि हरियाणा की मैपिंग से लेकर हर गांव का प्रोपर्टी रिकार्ड के लिए डिजिटल नक्शे बनाने का कार्य किया जा रहा है। जनवरी तक भिवानी जिले के हर गांव में ड्रोन द्वारा सर्वे कर दिया जाएगा।

