बवानी खेड़ा:बलियाली में आग बुझाने के दो घंटे बाद दूसरी जगह जली बंछटियां, पुलिस व दाे दमकल गाड़ियां पहुंचीं

बवानी खेड़ा2 घंटे पहले
पिछले दो दिन से गांव बलियाली के कमाना जोहड़ पर स्थित शिव मन्दिर के पास रखी बंछटियों में अचानक से आग लग रही है। जिसको लेकर मंगलवार से अब तक एक दर्जन से अधिक ग्रामीणों की बंछटियां जल चुकी है। परन्तु बुधवार रात गांव में भीषण आग देखने को मिली। जहां तीन अलग अलग जगह पर बंछटियों के ढेर में आग लगी।

इतना ही नहीं आग बुझाने के दो घंटे बाद दो अलग अलग जगहों पर रखी बंछटियों में एक बार फिर से आग लग गई। जिसको लेकर दमकल तथा पुलिस को दोबारा आना पड़ा। सुबह होने तक दमकल की दो गाड़ियां बुझाती हुई नजर आई। ग्रामीण रमेश फौजी, पाला राम, राजेन्द्र ओड, ज्ञानी राम, ज्ञान चंद, मास्टर अमरा, प्रवीन कुमार, सत्यवान, ओमप्रकाश, रामचन्द्र शर्मा आदि ने बताया शिव मन्दिर के पास खाली जगह पर उन्होंने अपनी बंछटियां रख रखी थी।

मंगलवार शाम बंछटियां के ढेर में आग लग गई। जहां दमकल की गाड़ी ने उसे आग को बुझा दिया। परन्तु बुधवार रात को कुएं के पास रखी बंछटियों में भीषण आग लग गई। ग्रामीणों की सूचना पर रात साढ़े 11 बजे दमकल तथा पुलिस की गाड़ी पहुंची, जिन्होंने डेढ़ बजे तक आग बुझाने का काम किया। उसके एक घंटे दो अलग जगहों पर रखी बंछटियों में आग लग गई। सूचना पर दोबारा से रात अढ़ाई बजे दमकल तथा पुलिस की दो अन्य गाड़ी पहुंची। जिन्होंने सुबह साढ़े पांच बजे तक आग बुझाने के लिए कड़ी मशक्कत करनी पड़ी।

इस दौरान बिजली की तारों को भी नुकसान पहुंचा। बवानी खेड़ा थाना प्रभारी जयसिंह ने बताया कि आग लगी या लगाई गई हमारे पास अभी तक कोई भी लिखित शिकायत नहीं आई। परन्तु रात भर हमारी टीम आग बुझाने में ग्रामीणों की हैल्प करती रही। अगर कोई लिखित शिकायत आती है तो जांच का कार्य किया जाएगा।

