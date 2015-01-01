पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रिजल्ट:सेकंडरी का 27 प्रतिशत, सीनियर सेकंडरी परीक्षा का परिणाम रहा 30.86 फीसदी

भिवानी4 घंटे पहले
  • पुनर्मूल्यांकन के लिए 20 दिन तक कर सकते हैं ऑनलाइन आवेदन

हरियाणा विद्यालय शिक्षा बोर्ड की ओर से हरियाणा मुक्त विद्यालय सेकंडरी व सीनियर सेकंडरी (एसटीसी/रि-अपीयर) परीक्षा गत वर्षों की भांति सितंबर माह में करवाई जानी थी। कोविड-19 कोरोना महामारी के चलते यह परीक्षाएं अक्टूबर-2020 में करवाई गई थी। इन परीक्षाओं का परिणाम शुक्रवार काे घोषित कर दिया गया है। संबंधित परीक्षार्थी अपना परिणाम बोर्ड की अधिकारिक वैबसाईट www.bseh.org.in पर देख सकते हैं।

बोर्ड अध्यक्ष प्रो. (डॉ.) जगबीर सिंह एवं बोर्ड सचिव राजीव प्रसाद ने बताया कि सेकंडरी की परीक्षा में परीक्षार्थियों का परिणाम 27.00 प्रतिशत तथा सीनियर सेकंडरी की परीक्षा में परीक्षार्थियों का परिणाम 30.86 प्रतिशत रहा है। बोर्ड अध्यक्ष ने बताया कि सेकंडरी की परीक्षा में 23,578 परीक्षार्थी प्रविष्ठ हुए थे, जिनमें से 6,367 परीक्षार्थी उत्तीर्ण हुए। इसके अतिरिक्त 13,293 की एक विषय में, 2,287 की दो विषय में, 982 की तीन विषय में, 412 की चार विषय में, 168 की पांच विषयों में एवं 69 परीक्षार्थियों की छह विषयों में रि-अपीयर रही हैं।

इस परीक्षा में 14,710 लड़के प्रविष्ठ हुए थे, जिनमें से 4,291 उत्तीर्ण हुए, इनकी पास प्रतिशतता 29.17 रही है, जबकि 8,868 प्रविष्ठ लड़कियों में से 2,076 उत्तीर्ण हुई, इनकी पास प्रतिशतता 23.41 रही है। सीनियर सेकंडरी परीक्षा में 13,345 परीक्षार्थी प्रविष्ठ हुए थे जिनमें से 4,118 परीक्षार्थी उत्तीर्ण हुए। इसके अतिरिक्त 6,873 की एक विषय में, 1,681 की दो विषय में, 427 की तीन विषय में, 222 की चार विषय में व 24 परीक्षार्थियों की पांच विषयों मेेंं रि-अपीयर रही हैं। इस परीक्षा में 9,126 लड़के प्रविष्ठ हुए थे, जिनमें से 2,799 उत्तीर्ण हुए, इनकी उत्तीर्ण प्रतिशतता 30.67 रही है, जबकि 4,219 प्रविष्ठ लड़कियों में से 1,319 उत्तीर्ण हुई, इनकी उत्तीर्ण प्रतिशतता 31.26 रही है।

ये रही पास प्रतिशतता

बोर्ड सचिव राजीव प्रसाद ने बताया कि सेकंडरी की परीक्षा में ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के परीक्षार्थियों की पास प्रतिशतता 28.39 रही जबकि शहरी क्षेत्र के परीक्षार्थियों की पास प्रतिशतता 22.93 रही है। सीनियर सेकंडरी की परीक्षा में ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के परीक्षार्थियों की पास प्रतिशतता 31.09 रही जबकि शहरी क्षेत्र के परीक्षार्थियों की पास प्रतिशतता 30.22 रही है। जो परीक्षार्थी अपनी उत्तरपुस्तिकाओं की पुन:जांच अथवा पुनर्मूल्यांकन करवाना चाहते हैं तो वे ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर सकते हैं। पुन: जांच, पुनर्मूल्यांकन के लिए निर्धारित शुल्क सहित परिणाम घोषित होने की तिथि से 20 दिन तक ऑनलाइन आवेदन किया जा सकता है।

