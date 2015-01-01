पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नकल पर अकुंश:बारहवीं क्लास और डीएलएड परीक्षा में नकल के 34 मामले दर्ज किए

भिवानी22 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

हरियाणा विद्यालय शिक्षा बोर्ड की ओर से संचालित करवाई जा रही सेकंडरी शारीरिक व स्वास्थ्य शिक्षा,संस्कृत, उर्दू, ड्राइंग, कृषि, कम्प्यूटर साईंस, गृह विज्ञान,संगीत हिंदुस्तानी(सभी विकल्प),पशुपालन व नृत्य(सभी विकल्प) विषय, सीनियर सेकंडरी कृषि,दर्शन शास्त्र विषय डीएलएड प्रथम वर्ष डी-108 विषय की अक्टूबर परीक्षा में नकल के 34 मामले दर्ज किए गए। इसमें सेकंडरी के 9, सीनियर सेकंडरी के चार व डीएलएड के 21 नकल के केस शामिल हैं।

बोर्ड प्रवक्ता ने बताया कि बोर्ड अध्यक्ष प्रो. जगबीर सिंह एवं सचिव राजीव प्रसाद के उड़नदस्तों द्वारा जिला हिसार के परीक्षा केन्द्रों का औचक निरीक्षण किया। उन्होंने बताया कि नकल पर अकुंश लगाने के लिए बोर्ड अध्यक्ष के स्पेशल उड़नदस्तों द्वारा सभी जिलों का निरीक्षण किया जिसमें जिला- भिवानी, फरीदाबाद, हिसार, महेंद्रगढ़ व नारनौल, सिरसा, सोनीपत, एवं नूंह के परीक्षा केंद्रों में नकल के 18 केस पकड़े।

बोर्ड सचिव के स्पेशल उड़नदस्तों द्वारा सभी जिलों का निरीक्षण किया। जिसमें जिला- यमुनानगर के परीक्षा केन्द्र में नकल का एक केस पकड़ा। उन्होंने बताया कि रैपिड एक्शन फोर्स द्वारा नकल के आठ मामले दर्ज किए गए तथा अन्य उड़नदस्तों द्वारा अनुचित साधन के सात मामले पकड़े।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरूसी राष्ट्रपति पुतिन का सुझाव- भारत और चीन हमारी वैक्सीन का प्रोडक्शन करें, गरीब देशों को फायदा होगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें