तैयारी:40 फीसदी शहर में अभी गंदगी, अगले माह छोड़े जाएंगे टेंडर, नगर परिषद का दावा: दिवाली से पहले जरूर होगी सफाई

भिवानी2 घंटे पहले
  • पीएमएवाई की राशि जारी करने के लिए वार्ड स्तर पर 6 से लगेंगे खुले दरबार, अधिकारी करेंगे विकास कार्यों की समीक्षा

पीएमएवाई के लाभ से वंचित पात्र लोगों को राशि जारी करने के लिए अब प्रशासन की तरफ से वार्ड स्तर पर 6 नवंबर से खुले दरबार लगाए जाएंगे। जिनमें वार्ड स्तर पर विकास कार्यों की भी अधिकारी समीक्षा करेंगे। इसके अलावा नप सफाई का टेंडर लगाएगी। हालांकि सफाई की स्थायी व्यवस्था में अभी समय लगेगा, लेकिन नगर परिषद चेयरमैन का दावा है कि दिवाली से पहले सफाई जरूर करवाई जाएगी। इससे 40 प्रतिशत आबादी में जल्द ही फिर से सफाई व्यवस्था सुचारू होने की उम्मीद है। नागरिकों को बेसहारा पशुओं से भी जल्द निजात मिलने की उम्मीद है।

गुरुवार को शहर का निरीक्षण करने के बाद शुक्रवार को डीसी जयबीर सिंह आर्य ने अपने कार्यालय में मीटिंग के दौरान जहां नप अधिकारियों को शहर में विकास कार्यों की सूची तैयार कर प्रस्तुत करने के निर्देश दिए वहीं नगर पार्षदों से वार्ड स्तर पर बनी समस्याओं को सुना। उन्होंने नप अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए कि शहर में स्ट्रीट लाइट और पार्कों की व्यवस्था सही न मिलने पर संबंधित ठेकेदार के खिलाफ नियमानुसार कार्रवाई कर उससे जुर्माना वसूलें। साथ ही खराब लाइटों की सूची बनाए। मीटिंग में नगर परिषद चेयरमैन रणसिंह यादव, वाइस चेयरमैन मामनचंद, नगर परिषद सचिव सुदीप कुमार, मार्केट कमेटी सचिव ज्योति धनखड़ व पार्षद मौजूद थे।

नप अधिकारियों ने ये दी सफाई

  • शहर में खराब स्ट्रीट लाइट पर डीसी ने अधिकारियों से कहा कि लाइट क्यों ठीक नहीं हो रही है।
  • नप अधिकारियों ने सफाई देते हुए बताया कि शहर में करीब साढ़े 11 हजार लाइट प्वाइंट हैं, जिनके मेंटनेंस का ठेका दिया हुआ है। इसके लिए ठेकेदार को करीब साढ़े आठ लाख रुपए प्रति महीना दिया जा रहा हैं।
  • डीसी ने कहा इसके बावजूद शहर के सरकुलर रोड पर अनेक स्थानों पर लाइट खराब है।
  • लाइट का प्वाइंट खराब रहता है तो 50 रुपये प्रति प्वाइंट प्रति दिन के हिसाब से जुर्माने का प्रावधान है।
  • मीटिंग में मौजूद ठेकेदार ने बताया कि लाइट ठीक करते हैं लेकिन किसी कारण से कोई लाइट कभी खराब हो जाती है। सूचना मिलने पर लाइट को ठीक किया जाता है। उन्होंने बताया कि कोई भी नागरिक स्ट्रीट लाइट खराब होने पर मोबाइल नंबर 7082937767 पर लाइट से संबंधित शिकायत कर सकते हैं।
  • इस पर डीसी ने पार्षदों व नप अधिकारियों से कहा कि वह शहर में सर्वे कर लाइटों की रिपोर्ट प्रस्तुत करें।
  • प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना की समीक्षा के दौरान डीसी ने कहा कि पात्र लोगों के मकान की किस्त अभी तक क्यों जारी नहीं हुई।
  • इस पर योजना का कार्य देख रहे कर्मचारी ने बताया कि शहर में 3811 पात्र लोग हैं, इनमें से 470 लोगों को एक लाख रुपये के रूप में पहली किस्त दी जा चुकी है। इसके अलावा 266 को एक लाख रुपये के तौर पर दूसरी किस्त तथा 64 लोगों को तीसरी किस्त के तौर पर 50-50 हजार रुपये जारी किए जा चुके हैं।
  • डीसी ने पात्र लोगों से जरूरी दस्तावेज लेकर और सभी औपचारिकताएं पूरी करने वालों को बिना किसी देरी के राशि जारी करने के निर्देश दिए।

डीसी ने दिए ये निर्देश

  • डीसी ने शहर के पार्कों के लिए माली की ड्यूटी लगाने के निर्देश दिए।
  • मार्केट कमेटी अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए कि वे सब्जी मंडी के अंदर डस्टबिन रखने की व्यवस्था करवाएं और उसका नियमित रूप से कूड़े का उठा भी करवाएं।
