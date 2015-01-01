पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिक्षा:राकवमा विद्यालय में 422 व किरोड़ीमल स्कूल में 246 विद्यार्थी पहुंचे परामर्श लेने

भिवानी2 घंटे पहले
  • मास्क, थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग और हैंड सैनिटाइज करने के बाद ही मिल रही एंट्री, रजिस्टर में रखा जा रहा विद्यार्थियों का रिकॉर्ड

केंद्र की गाइडलाइन के अनुसार परामर्श के लिए 9वीं से 12वीं कक्षा तक स्कूल खोले गए हैं, लेकिन राजकीय स्कूल व प्राइवेट स्कूलों में अभी कम ही विद्यार्थी आ रहे हैं। कोचिंग सेंटरों पर भी विद्यार्थियों की संख्या काफी कम रही। विद्यार्थियों का अभी शिक्षण संस्थानों में कम आने का मुख्य कारण कोविड महामारी का डर बना होना माना जा रहा है। शहर के राजकीय स्कूलों में सेठ किरोड़ीमल राजकीय वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक में गुरुवार काे 246 छात्र व राजकीय कन्या वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक में 422 छात्राएं परामर्श के लिए पहुंचीं।

बता दें कि स्कूल व कॉलेज खोले जाने को लेकर एक एसओपी जारी की गई है। कोरोना के इस दौर में विद्यार्थी की पढ़ाई ऑनलाइन भी चल रही है। विद्यार्थियों को घर बैठे ही ऑनलाइन शिक्षा प्राइवेट व सरकारी स्कूलों द्वारा भेजी जा रही है। विभाग की ओर से जारी की गई एसओपी को ध्यान में रखकर स्कूलों में नियमों की पालना करवाई जा रही है। छात्राओं ने बताया कि अभिभावकों की सहमति से स्कूल में प्रवेश किया है। सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग व मास्क का ध्यान रखकर ही अपनी पढ़ाई को पूरा करेंगे।

राजकीय कन्या वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक विद्यालय व सेठ किरोड़ीमल वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक विद्यालय सहित प्राइवेट स्कूलों में 9वीं से 12वीं कक्षा तक परामर्श के लिए आने वाले विद्यार्थियों का रिकार्ड रखने के साथ ही उनकी स्कूल में प्रवेश को लेकर थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग व हैंड सैनिटाइजेशन किया जा रहा है। विद्यार्थी भी स्कूलों में मास्क लगाकर आते दिखें। वहीं जो विद्यार्थी कपड़े से मुंह काे ढककर आ रहे थे उन्हें मास्क लगाने के प्रति प्रेरित किया गया। 9वीं से 12वीं की सुबह 9 से 12 बजे तक तीन घंटे की ही कक्षाएं लगेगी।

ई-लर्निंग से भी पढ़ाई जारी रहेगी। बच्चों को मास्क लगाकर ही स्कूल में आना होगा। यहां पर सैनिटाइजर कराने के साथ ही थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग भी होगी। विद्यार्थी अभिभावकों से अनुमति लेकर ही स्कूल आएंगे, स्कूल नहीं आने पर उनकी गैर हाजरी नहीं लगेगी। स्कूलों को स्वास्थ्य सुरक्षा संबंधी नियमों की भी पालना करनी होगी। सभी छात्र और कर्मचारियों का कॉलेजों में पहुंचने के लिए मास्क पहनना अनिवार्य होगा। खासकर जब कक्षा में या समूहों में कोई भी गतिविधि करना, प्रयोगशालाओं में या पुस्तकालयों में पढ़ना। छात्रों को यह सुनिश्चित करना और जागरूक करना है कि वे दूसरों के मास्क को आदान-प्रदान न करें। इसके अलावा अन्य सावधानियां बरतने की जरूरत है।

विभाग की ओर से जारी एसओपी के अनुसार की जा रही नियमों की पालना
डीडब्ल्यूपीएस प्राचार्या डॉ. अनिता शर्मा ने बताया कि स्कूल खोले जाने को लेकर विभाग की ओर से जारी एसओपी के अनुसार विद्यार्थियों को सैनिटाइज करके व टैंपरेचर जांच के बाद ही स्कूलों में प्रवेश दिया जा रहा है। डीडब्ल्यूपीएस में स्कूल के मुख्य द्वार से पहले बच्चों के हाथ सैनिटाइज कराए जा रहे हैं। मुख्य द्वार पर ही एक सैनिटाइजिंग मशीन स्थापित की गई हैं, जिसमें प्रवेश करते ही मशीन पूरे शरीर को सैनिटाइज कर देती है। स्कूल में विद्यार्थियों की टैंपरेचर जांच के साथ ही मास्क लगाकर ही एंट्री की जा रही है।

