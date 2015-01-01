पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चीटिंग के केस दर्ज:सीनियर सेकंडरी व डीएलएड परीक्षा में नकल के 43, प्रतिरूपण के 3 केस दर्ज

भिवानी2 घंटे पहले
हरियाणा विद्यालय शिक्षा बोर्ड की ओर से संचालित करवाई जा रही सीनियर सेकंडरी शारीरिक शिक्षा विषय एवं डीएलएड प्रथम वर्ष (नियमित/रि-अपीयर) कंटेमप्ररी इंडियन सोसाइटी विषय की परीक्षा में नकल के 43 मामले दर्ज किए। वहीं तीन केस प्रतिरूपण के दर्ज किए इसमें सीनियर सेकंडरी के 13 व डीएलएड के 30 नकल के केस शामिल हैं। डीएलएड की एक परीक्षा केन्द्र की परीक्षा रद्द करते हुए केन्द्र को शिफ्ट किया गया है।

बोर्ड प्रवक्ता ने बताया कि बोर्ड अध्यक्ष प्रो. जगबीर सिंह के उड़नदस्ते द्वारा जिला चरखी दादरी व महेंद्रगढ़ के परीक्षा केन्द्रों का औचक निरीक्षण कर नकल के चार केस दर्ज किए गए जिनमें एक केस प्रतिरूपण का शामिल हैं जिस पर एफआईआर दर्ज करने के लिए केन्द्र अधीक्षक को निर्देश दिए गए। परीक्षा केन्द्र हिन्दू हाई स्कूल महेन्द्रगढ़-8 पर भारी मात्रा में पर्चियां बरामद हुई इसलिए इस परीक्षा केन्द्र पर हुई शुक्रवार की परीक्षा का पेपर रद्द कर दिया गया।

डीएलएड की शनिवार काे होने वाली परीक्षा इसी केन्द्र पर संचालित करवाई जाएगी, शेष परीक्षाओं के लिए इस केन्द्र को 9 नवंबर से परीक्षा केन्द्र सरस्वती बाल मंदिर सीनियर सेकंडरी स्कूल नारनौल-19 (बी-1) में शिफ्ट कर दिया गया है। बोर्ड सचिव राजीव प्रसाद के उड़नदस्ते द्वारा जिला कैथल के परीक्षा केन्द्रों का निरीक्षण कर नकल के दाे केस दर्ज किए जिनमें दाे केस प्रतिरूपण के शामिल हैं। परीक्षा केन्द्र राकवमावि नजदीक गीता भवन कैथल पर दूसरों की जगह परीक्षा देने वाले दाे मुन्नाभाई पकड़े गए जिन पर एफआईआर दर्ज करने काे केन्द्र अधीक्षकों को निर्देश दिए। असली परीक्षार्थियों के विरूद्ध बोर्ड नियमानुसार कार्रवाई करने बारे प्रक्रिया अमल में लाई जा रही है।

नकल पर अकुंश लगाने के लिए बोर्ड अध्यक्ष के स्पेशल उड़नदस्तों द्वारा सभी जिलों का निरीक्षण किया जिसमें जिला- भिवानी, हिसार, जीन्द, नारनौल, करनाल, रिवाड़ी रोहतक, सोनीपत एवं यमुनानगर के परीक्षा केद्रों में नकल के 21 केस पकड़े। बोर्ड सचिव के स्पेशल उड़नदस्तों द्वारा जिला- हिसार, झज्जर एवं यमुनानगर के परीक्षा केन्द्रों में नकल के दाे केस पकड़े वहीं अन्य उड़नदस्तों द्वारा अनुचित साधन के 14 मामले पकड़े। उन्होंने बताया कि शुक्रवार काे सीनियर सेकंडरी परीक्षा में लगभग 556 परीक्षार्थी प्रविष्ठ हुए जिनके लिए प्रदेशभर में 22 परीक्षा केन्द्र बनाए गए।

