कोविड-19:47 नए काेरोना पॉजिटिव मिले, कुल संक्रमित 3713, संक्रमण दर 5.5 से घटकर 4.25% हुई

भिवानी2 घंटे पहले
गुरुवार को 47 नए कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज मिले हैं। इससे जिले में संक्रमण का आंकड़ा बढ़कर 3700 के पार पहुंच गया है। मौजूदा समय में संक्रमण चार प्रतिशत की रफ्तार बढ़ रहा है। राहत की बात यह है कि इसमें से 3396 मरीज स्वस्थ्य हो चुके हैं और संक्रमण की रफ्तार साढ़े पांच प्रतिशत से घटकर 4.25 प्रतिशत पर आ गई है। हालांकि संक्रमण काे लेकर खतरा पहले से भी ज्यादा बना हुआ है।

गुरुवार को चांग, रोहनात, सिवानी, बवानीखेड़ा, जाटू लोहारी, भिवानी में कोरोना संक्रमित नए मरीज मिले हैं। प्रभावित क्षेत्रों में विभाग की तरफ से लगातार स्क्रीनिंग व सैंपलिंग अभियान जारी है। जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण का रेट 6 प्रतिशत से नीचे आकर 4.25 प्रतिशत पर आ गया है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग पहले से भी ज्यादा सतर्कता के साथ स्क्रीनिंग व सैंपलिंग अभियान चलाए हुए हैं।

जिले में ये है कोरोना की स्थिति
जिले में गुरुवार को कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या 3713 पर पहुंची गई है। हालांकि 3396 ठीक हो चुके हंै। अब जिले में कोरोना एक्टिव 264 मरीज हैं। जिले में संक्रमण से अभी तक 53 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। अभी तक 86799 लोगों के कोरोना सैंपल लिए जा चुके हैं। गुरुवार को 850 सैंपल लिए गए। सीएमओ डॉ. सपना गहलावत ने बताया कि संक्रमण को लेकर स्वास्थ्य विभाग गंभीर है। उन्होंने जिलावासियों से सोशल डिस्टेंस रखने व मास्क का हर हाल में पालन करने की अपील की है।

केंद्रीय राज्य मंत्री रामदास अठावले भी पॉजिटिव

रिपब्लिकन पार्टी ऑफ इंडिया के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष एवं भारत सरकार में सामाजिक न्याय एवं अधिकारिता राज्य मंत्री रामदास अठावले कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं। 28 अक्टूबर को उनकी कोरोना रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आने के कारण उन्होंने अपील की है कि जो भी उनके सम्पर्क में आए हैं वे सभी अपना टेस्ट करवा लें। 24 अक्टूबर को भिवानी में चार जगह कार्यक्रम के साथ स्थानीय पीडब्ल्यूडी रेस्ट हाऊस में भी मंत्री आए थे। वे सबसे पहले ठा. बीर सिंह के जन्मोत्सव समारोह उसके बाद पीलीकोठी, लाल मस्जिद सहित कार्यक्रमों में भाग लिया था।

