पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बिना अनुमति बोर्ड लगाने का मामला:5 दिन बाद नपा की टीम ने बोर्ड उखाड़ किया जब्त

बवानीखेड़ा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बिना परमिशन तथा जातिगत दंगे का हवाला देते हुए नगरपालिका की टीम ने पुलिस की मौजूदगी में बवानीखेड़ा के सामान्य अस्पताल चौक पर लगाया गया बोर्ड उखाड़कर जब्त कर लिया। दूसरी तरफ हरियाणा जागृति के अध्यक्ष व वार्ड चार के पार्षद पति एडवोकेट राजेश सिंधु ने बोर्ड को हटाने को गलत बताते हुए कानून की शरण में जाने सहित शांति पूर्वक धरने देने की बात कही।

गौरतलब है कि पांच दिन पहले छह दिसंबर को हरियाणा जागृति मोर्चा के अध्यक्ष राजेश सिंधु सहित कई युवाओं ने बवानीखेड़ा के सामान्य अस्पताल के सामने बिना अनुमति के बोर्ड लगा दिया था। जिसके बाद नगरपालिका ने बिना परमिशन बोर्ड लगाने, बोर्ड को अवैध करार करते हुए जातिगत दंगे भड़कने का अंदेशा देते हुए एडवोकेट राजेश सिंधु सहित अन्य लोगों के खिलाफ डीसी, पीडब्ल्यूडी एंड बीआर सहित बवानीखेड़ा थाने में लिखित शिकायत दी थी।

जिसके बाद शुक्रवार को नगरपालिका सचिव की अनुपस्थिति में मंदीप जेई की अगुवाई में नगरपालिका की टीम ने बाबा साहेब के नाम वाला बोर्ड उखाड़कर जब्त कर लिया। वहीं दूसरी तरफ हरियाणा जागृति मोर्चा के अध्यक्ष व वार्ड चार के पार्षद पति एडवोकेट राजेश सिंधु ने बताया कि हाउस की मीटिंग में सामान्य अस्पताल को अंबेडकर चौक बनाने सहित अन्य चौक के नामकरण पर सहमति हुई थी इस बैठक की पूरी विडियो उनके पास है। नगरपालिका ने षड्यंत्र के तहत बोर्ड को हटाया है। इस बारे में वे एससी आयोग सहित कोर्ट की शरण लेंगे। दोबारा से अम्बेडकर चौक का बोर्ड लगाया जाएगा। इस बारे में वे शांतिपूर्वक धरना देंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें