कोविड 19 अपडेट:जिले में 5 और कोरोना संक्रमितों की मौत, 99 लोगों की जान जाने के बाद भी बाजारों में भीड़ बेपरवाह

भिवानी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
भिवानी। घंटाघर चौक से सराय चौपटा को ओर बाजार में खरीददारी करते लोग।

जिले में मंगलवार को पांच और कोरोना संक्रमितों ने दम तोड़ दिया, जबकि 44 नए संक्रमित मिले हैं। जिस बेपरवाही से बाजारों में भीड़ बिना मास्क के उमड़ रही है, उसी रफ्तार से कोरोना संक्रमण बढ़ता जा रहा है। अभी तक जिले में संक्रमण से 99 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। मंगलवार को दिनोद गेट क्षेत्र, मानान पाना, महम रोड बड़ चौक क्षेत्र, वाल्मीकि बस्ती तथा सिवानी में संक्रमित चार मरीजों की मौत हो गई।

दिनोद गेट निवासी 75 वर्षीय संक्रमित निहाल सिंह नामक व्यक्ति को छाती में इंफेक्शन व बुखार होने पर 15 नवंबर को शहर के प्राइवेट अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया। हालत बिगड़ने पर शाम को हिसार के एक प्राइवेट अस्पताल में रेफर कर दिया गया। 17 नवंबर को कोरोना रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव मिली। 23 नवंबर को हिसार में उसकी मौत हो गई। मानान पाना निवासी 40 वर्षीय संक्रमित अजय 10 दिनों से बुखार व जुकाम से पीड़ित था। 18 नवंबर को सांस लेने में दिक्कत होने पर भिवानी सिविल अस्पताल में दाखिल करवाया, जहां से उन्हें रोहतक पीजीआई रेफर कर दिया गया। मंगलवार को उनकी मौत हो गई।

वे घर पर दूध डेयरी चलाते थे। परिवार के तीन सदस्य संक्रमण से ग्रस्त हैं। सिवानी निवासी 65 वर्षीय दीनदयाल को बुखार होने पर 13 नवंबर को हिसार के प्राइवेट अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया था, जहां कोरोना रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव मिली। मंगलवार का उनकी मौत हो गई। महम रोड बड़ चौक निवासी 77 वर्षीय संक्रमित रिटायर्ड प्रोफेसर राजकुमार को सांस लेने में दिक्कत के साथ बुखार-जुकाम भी था। उन्हें हिसार के एक प्राइवेट अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया, जहा उन्होंने दम तोड़ दिया। वाल्मीकि बस्ती निवासी मीरा देवी नामक महिला को काेरोना होने पर 23 नवंबर को अग्रोहा मेडिकल कॉलेज में भर्ती करवाया गया था, जहां मंगलवार को महिला ने दम तोड़ दिया।

कहां-कहां मिले नए संक्रमित मरीज

मंगलवार को न्यू बस्ती, नौरंगाबाद, लोहारू वार्ड नंबर दस, नंदगांव डुडीवाला, सिवानी, तोशाम, ढाणी जंगा, डुडीवाला, सिवानी वार्ड नंबर पांच, बवानीखेड़ा, संडवा, बडवा, तोशाम, ढाणी माहू, बजीणा, हनुमान गेट, सेक्टर-13, नया बाजार, नाथुवास, थाना सिविल लाइन, पुलिस लाइन आदि में 44 संक्रमित मिले हैं। जिले में मंगलवार को संक्रमण का आंकड़ा 5352 पर पहुंच गया है। 25 और मरीज ठीक हुए हैं, इससे अभी तक जिले में 4885 मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं। स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीमों ने मंगलवार को 1027 लोगों के कोरोना सैंपल लिए हैं। अभी 1799 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट आना शेष है। जिले में 369 कोरोना एक्टिव केस है।

कोरोना से मरने वालों के दाह संस्कार के लिए अलग श्मशान घाट बनाने की मांग

सभ्य समाज हरियाणा ने प्रशासन से कोरोना संक्रमण से मरने वालों के दाह संस्कार के लिए अलग से श्मशान घाट बनाने की मांग की है। समाज के प्रधान धर्मेंद्र जांगिड़ ने जिला प्रशासन से मांग की है कि कोरोना संक्रमण को रोकने के लिए कोरोना से मरने वालों के लिए अलग से श्मशान भूमि दी जाए, जहां उनका अंतिम संस्कार किया जा सके। शहर में रामबाग, श्याम बाग, बैकुंठ धाम और मुक्तिधाम से चार श्मशान घाट हैं, जहां हिन्दू परम्पराओं के अनुसार मृतक का दाह संस्कार किया जाता है।

चारों स्थलों पर मंदिर है और प्रतिदिन सैकड़ों की संख्या में लोग पूजा के लिए पहुंचते हैं। ऐसे हालातों में कोरोना फैलने की आशंका रहती है। धमेंद्र जांगिड़ ने प्रशासन को कोरोना से मरने वालों के दाह संस्कार के लिए लोहारू रोड स्थित फ्लाई ओवर के पीछे नगर परिषद की जमीन पर या सिटी रेलवे स्टेशन के नजदीक खाली पड़ी जमीन से भूमि दी जाए। अन्यथा जिला प्रशासन शहर के चारों श्मशान घाटों में कोरोना से मरने वालों के दाह संस्कार के लिए अलग से व्यवस्था करें ताकि दूसरे लोग सुरक्षित रह सके।

