कोविड-19:शहर में 5 मिष्ठान भंडारों के 13 कारिंदों समेत 59 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले, कुल संक्रमित 4340

भिवानीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीमों ने 1228 लोगों के सैंपल जांच के लिए भेजे, 456 केस एक्टिव

अगर आपको कोरोना संक्रमण से बचे रहना है तो दिवाली पर मिष्ठान भंडारों में पूरी तहकीकात के बाद ही मिठाइयां खरीदनी होगी, क्योंकि मिठाई के साथ आप व आपके परिवार के लिए कोरोना संक्रमण भी साथ ले जा सकते हैं। स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने मिष्ठान भंडार संचालकों व उनमें कार्य करने वाले कारिंदों के कोरोना सैंपल लिए तो 13 कारिंदे संक्रमित मिले हैं।

जिले में सोमवार को 59 नए कोरोना संक्रमित मिले हैं। इससे जिले में कुल संक्रमित 4340 हो गए हैं। साेमवार को जिलेभर में विभिन्न स्थानों पर नए कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज मिले हैं। इनमें शहर के शर्मा जी मिष्ठान भण्डार से दो, ओम मिष्ठान भण्डार से पांच, भगवती मिष्ठान भंडार से चार, कटारिया स्वीट शॉप, भोला मिष्ठान भंडार से एक-एक कारिंदा संक्रमित मिला है।

यहां भी मिले हैं कोरोना संक्रमित

खानक से 10, बीटीएम लाइन से तीन, देवराला, गांव तलवंडी, तोशाम, डीसी कार्यालय, मुरारी लाल गली से दो-दो संक्रमित मरीज मिले हैं। इसके अलावा सिवानी, सेक्टर-13, गांव बलियाली, आलमपुर, ईश्रवाल, भेरा, तोशाम, रतेरा, छपार, तोशाम, दिनोद से एक-एक संक्रमित मरीज मिला है।

स्थानीय डिफेंस काॅलोनी, सामान्य अस्पताल, बजाज फाइनेंस लोहारू, भारत नगर, कोंट रोट, गांव हालुवास, पुर, कुसुम्बी, मानेहरू, आसलवास दुबिया, धीराना माजरा, लोहारू, ढाणी हरसुख, प्रेम नगर, विद्या नगर, रूद्रा कॉलोनी, जेबी नगर, कृष्णा कॉलोनी, इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया थाना, हालुवास गेट, डाबर कालोनी, बिरला कालोनी, नेहरू पार्क, न्यू चिरंजीव काॅलोनी, बावड़ी गेट, बिचला बाजार, नया बाजार, पतराम गेट से एक-एक कोरोना पॉजिटिव केसा मिला हैं।

44 मरीज और हुए ठीक

जिले में कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या लगातार बढ़ती जा रही है। राहत की बात यह है कि प्रतिदिन संक्रमित मरीज कोरोना को मात देकर स्वस्थ्य भी हो रहे हैं। सोमवार को 44 और संक्रमित मरीज ठीक हुए हैं। इससे जिले में संक्रमण से ठीक हाेने वालों की संख्या 3815 हो गई है।

जिले में अब 456 कोरोना एक्टिव मरीज है। विभाग की तरफ से सैंपलिंग अभियान लगातार जारी है। सोमवार को स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीमों ने 1228 लोगों के सैंपल लिए हैं। विभाग अभी तक 95390 लोगों के कोरोना टेस्ट कर चुका है।

हेल्पलाइन नंबर पर करें संपर्क

अगर कोरोना मरीज को किसी प्रकार की सहायता की जरूरत पड़ती है तो वह विभाग के जारी हेल्पलाइन नंबर 7015077108, 108 पर संपर्क कर सकता है।''
-डॉ. सपना गहलावत, सीएमओ।

