कोरोना वायरस:62 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले, कुल संक्रमित 3982, एक्टिव केस 384

भिवानी2 घंटे पहले
मंगलवार 62 नए कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज मिलने से जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण का आंकड़ा 3982 पर पहुंच गया है। 17 मरीज ठीक हुए हैं, इसके चलते जिले में अभी तक 3541 मरीज स्वस्थ्य हो चुके हैं। प्रभावित क्षेत्रों में विभाग की तरफ से सैंपलिंग अभियान लगातार जारी है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग को 62 नए कोरोना संक्रमितों की सूची मिली।

इसके बाद विभाग की टीमों ने प्रभावित क्षेत्रों में लगातार स्क्रीनिंग व सैंपलिंग अभियान शुरू कर दिया है। मंगलवार को फ्लू कॉर्नर व प्रभावित क्षेत्रों से एक हजार लोगों के सैंपल लिए है। जिले में अब 384 एक्टिव मरीज है। विद्यानगर से 5, लक्ष्मीनगर, हनुमान गेट व कृष्णा कॉॅलोनी में दो-दो, गवार फैक्ट्री, दांग कला, सराय चौपटा, रामगंज मोहल्ला, जवाहर नगर, तोशाम, विकास नगर, भिवानी सदर थाना, लाजपतनगर, सेक्टर-13 हाउसिंग बोर्ड, न्यू काठ मंडी, हालु मोहल्ला, आसलवास मरहठा, निनान, तोशाम रोड भिवानी, नेहरू कॉलोनी आदि में एक-एक कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज मिला है।

शहरी क्षेत्र में 218 ग्रामीण इलाकों में 166 संक्रमित

जिले में 384 कोरोना एक्टिव मरीज हैं। इनमें से 320 मरीज होम आइसोलेशन पर उपचार ले रहे हैं। 18 मरीज सिविल अस्पताल भिवानी, 9 मरीज आईटीआई तोशाम, 4 मरीज आईटीआई भिवानी कोविड सेंटर में, 20 संक्रमित हिसार के विभिन्न प्राइवेट अस्पतालों में, 3 मरीज रोहतक पीजीआई, 4 मरीज दिल्ली, 3 मरीज गुरुग्राम स्थित प्राइवेट अस्पतालों में उपचार ले रहे हैं। शहरी क्षेत्र में 218 कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज हैं। जबकि ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में 166 कोरोना संक्रमित एक्टिव मरीज हैं।

3541 लोग दे चुके हैं कोरोना को मात

विभाग की तरफ से लगातार सैंपलिंग अभियान जारी है। अभी तक 3541 मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं। उन्होंने जिलावासियों से मास्क व सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के नियमों की पालना करने की अपील की साथ ही अपने स्वास्थ्य का पूरा ध्यान रखने की अपील की है। अगर किसी भी व्यक्ति को जुकाम-बुखार या गले में तकलीफ है तो वह डॉक्टर से संपर्क कर अपनी जांच अवश्य करवाएं।'' -डॉ. सपना गहलावत, सीएमओ।

