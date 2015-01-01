पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:सेकंडरी, सीनियर सेकंडरी और डीएलएड की परीक्षा में नकल के 73 केस दर्ज

भिवानीएक घंटा पहले
प्रदेशभर में शुक्रवार काे संचालित हुई हरियाणा विद्यालय शिक्षा बोर्ड की सेकंडरी पंजाबी, आईटी, आईटीईएस विषय, सीनियर सेकंडरी कंप्यूटर साइंस/आईटीईएस विषय एवं डीएलएड प्रथम वर्ष (नियमित/रि-अपीयर) डी-107 विषय की अक्टूबर डीएलएड परीक्षा में नकल के 73 मामले दर्ज किए गए। बोर्ड प्रवक्ता ने बताया कि बोर्ड अध्यक्ष प्रो. जगबीर सिंह के उड़नदस्ते द्वारा जिला भिवानी के परीक्षा केन्द्रों का औचक निरीक्षण किया। जहां परीक्षा शांतिपूर्वक चल रही थी।

नकल पर अकुंश लगाने के लिए बोर्ड अध्यक्ष के स्पेशल उड़नदस्तों द्वारा सभी जिलों का निरीक्षण किया जिसमें जिला- फरीदाबाद, हिसार, झज्जर, जीन्द, करनाल, महेंद्रगढ़ एट नारनौल, रिवाड़ी, रोहतक, सोनीपत एवं नूंह के परीक्षा केंद्रों में नकल के 32 केस पकड़े। बोर्ड सचिव के स्पेशल उड़नदस्तों द्वारा सभी जिलों का निरीक्षण किया जिसमें जिला- हिसार, झज्जर एवं कुरूक्षेत्र के परीक्षा केन्द्रों में नकल के 10 केस पकड़े।

रैपिड एक्शन फोर्स द्वारा नकल के आठ मामले दर्ज किए गए तथा अन्य उड़नदस्तों द्वारा अनुचित साधन के 23 मामले पकड़े। शुक्रवार को सेकंडरी व सीनियर सेकंडरी (शैक्षिक/मुक्त विद्यालय) के 19 परीक्षा केन्द्रों पर लगभग 203 परीक्षार्थी प्रविष्ठ हुए।

