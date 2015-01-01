पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परीक्षा:83 नकलची पकड़े, तीन दे रहे थे दूसरों की जगह पेपर

भिवानीएक घंटा पहले
  • सेकंडरी, सीनियर सेकंडरी व डीएलएड की परीक्षा

हरियाणा विद्यालय शिक्षा बोर्ड की सेकंडरी साइंस विषय, सीनियर सेकंडरी सैन्य विज्ञान/नृत्य विषय एवं डीएलएड प्रथम वर्ष की परीक्षा में नकल के 83 मामले दर्ज किए। तीन केस प्रतिरूपण के दर्ज किए गए जिसमें सेकंडरी के 65 व डीएलएड के 18 नकल के केस शामिल हैं। बोर्ड प्रवक्ता ने बताया कि बोर्ड अध्यक्ष प्रो. जगबीर सिंह के उड़नदस्ते द्वारा जिला महेंद्रगढ़ एट नारनौल के परीक्षा केन्द्रों का औचक निरीक्षण कर नकल के तीन केस दर्ज किए गए जिनमें एक केस प्रतिरूपण का शामिल हैं।

उन्होंने बताया कि परीक्षा केन्द्र राकवमावि नजदीक राजकीय महिला कॉलेज नारनौल-04 पर असली परीक्षार्थी के स्थान पर एक नकली परीक्षार्थी परीक्षा देते हुए पकड़ा। बोर्ड सचिव राजीव प्रसाद के उड़नदस्ते द्वारा जिला जींद के परीक्षा केन्द्रों का निरीक्षण किया तथा नकल के सात केस दर्ज किए जिनमें दो केस प्रतिरूपण के शामिल हैं।

उन्होंने बताया कि परीक्षा केन्द्र राकवमावि नजदीक भारत सिनेमा जींद-5 पर दो परीक्षार्थी असली परीक्षार्थियों के स्थान पर परीक्षा दे रहे थे, जिन पर अनुचित साधन का केस दर्ज कर केन्द्र अधीक्षक को एफआईआर दर्ज करवाने के निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने बताया कि बोर्ड अध्यक्ष के स्पेशल उड़नदस्तों द्वारा फरीदाबाद, फतेहाबाद, हिसार, करनाल, नारनौल, पानीपत, सिरसा, सोनीपत, यमुनानगर एवं नूंह के परीक्षा केंद्रों में नकल के 33 केस पकड़े।

बोर्ड सचिव के स्पेशल उड़नदस्तों द्वारा चरखी दादरी, फतेहाबाद, कैथल, कुरूक्षेत्र, पानीपत एवं नूंह के परीक्षा केन्द्रों में नकल के 20 केस पकड़े। उन्होंने बताया कि रैपिड एक्शन फोर्स द्वारा नकल के आठ मामले दर्ज किए गए तथा अन्य उड़नदस्तों द्वारा अनुचित साधन के 12 मामले पकड़े।

