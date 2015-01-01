पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:कोहाड़ मोड़ पर कार की चपेट में आने से गई युवक की जान

भिवानीएक घंटा पहले
कोहाड़ मोड़ पर वैगनआर गाड़ी की चपेट में आने से एक युवक की मौत हो गई और दूसरा घायल हो गया। घायल को उपचार के लिए सिविल अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया। पुलिस को दी शिकायत में गांव कोहाड़ निवासी जोगेंद्र ने बताया कि वह खेतीबाड़ी का काम करता है। 11 दिसंबर शाम को वह अपने भतीजे जतिन व योगेश के साथ बाइक पर खेत में जा रहा थे। वह कोहाड़ पर बाइक रोक कर खड़े हुए थे, तभी गांव बजीना की तरफ से एक तेज रफ्तार वैगन आर गाड़ी आई और तीनों को टक्कर मार दी।

वह साइड में होने के कारण बच गया लेकिन उसके भतीजे जतिन व योगेश गाड़ी की चपेट में आने से घायल हो गए। दुर्घटना के बाद गांव के अनेक लोग मौके पर पहुंच गए लेकिन चालक गाड़ी छोड़कर मौके से भाग गया। घायलों को उपचार के लिए सिविल अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया। चिकित्सकों ने जांच के बाद घायल 20 वर्षीय जतिन को मृत घोषित कर दिया गया। बाइक भी क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई। पुलिस ने गाड़ी चालक के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है।

अवैध पिस्तौल के साथ युवक धरा

हांसी रोड स्थित तिगड़ाना टी-प्वाइंट से पुलिस ने एक युवक को अवैध पिस्तौल के साथ गिरफ्तार किया। आरोपी के खिलाफ आर्म्स एक्ट के तहत मामला दर्ज किया गया है। पुलिस टीम तिगड़ाना टी-प्वाइंट पर मौजूद थी। इस दौरान पुलिस न गांव तिगड़ाना की तरफ से एक युवक आते हुए दिखाई दिया। पुलिस पार्टी को देखकर युवक खेतों की तरफ जाने लगा।

शक होने पर पुलिस ने युवक को काबू कर पूछताछ की ताे उसकी पहचान गांव बीबीपुर जिला जींद निवासी अंकित नामक युवक के रूप में हुई। तलाशी लेने पर युवक के पास एक पिस्तौल बरामद हुई। युवक पुलिस के सामने हथियार का लाइसेंस पेश नहीं कर पाया। पुलिस ने आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर अवैध हथियार को कब्जे में ले लिया। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है।

