शरद पूर्णिमा:ज्योतिर्विदों के अनुसार शरद पूर्णिमा की रात को मां लक्ष्मी और भगवान विष्णु की पूजा करने का है खास महत्व

भिवानी4 घंटे पहले
  •

हिंदू धर्म को सनातन धर्म भी कहा जाता है। इस धर्म में कई ऐसे त्योहार हैं जिनके बारे में बहुत कम लोग ही जानते हैं और इसमें शरद पूर्णिमा का विशेष महत्व माना जाता है। शारदीय नवरात्रों के समाप्त होने पर शरद पूर्णिमा की रात को मां लक्ष्मी पृथ्वी पर भ्रमण करती हैं और धर्म-कर्म के काम में लगे लोगों को आशीर्वाद देती हैं। इस बार यह पूर्णिमा शुक्रवार को मनाई जाएगी।

ज्योतिर्विद पं. कृष्ण कुमार शर्मा नावां ने बताया कि इस दौरान उनके साथ विष्णु भगवान भी होते हैं और शरद पूर्णिमा रात में पूरी रात जागकर मां लक्ष्मी और विष्णु भगवान की पूजा करने का खास महत्व बताया गया है। इस पूजा को करने से धन की प्राप्ति होती है। उन्होंने बताया कि इस बार 30 अक्टूबर शाम 5:49 बजे तक चतुर्दशी रहेगी, उसके उपरांत पूर्णिमा तिथि का आरंभ हो जाएगा जो आगामी दिन रात्रि 8:20 बजे तक रहेगी।

उन्होंने बताया कि इस बार शरद पूर्णिमा प्रदोष तथा निशिथ काल को अर्ध रात्रि में व्याप्त हो रही है। उन्होंने बताया कि धार्मिक ग्रन्थों के अनुसार आरोग्य की प्राप्ति हेतू खीर आदि के लिए 30 अक्टूबर को जबकि भगवान श्री सत्यनारायण व्रत कथा, उद्यापन आदि के लिए 31 अक्टूबर को पूर्णिमा शास्त्र संवत हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि इसी दिन से कार्तिक स्नान भी आरंभ हो जाएगा।

चांद की रोशनी में बनी खीर में होते हैं औषधीय गुण

हिंदू पंचांग के अनुसार शरद पूर्णिमा आश्विन मास की पूर्णिमा को आती हैं। मान्यता है कि सालभर में सिर्फ इसी दिन चांद 16 कलाओं से परिपूर्ण होता है। कहते हैं कि शरद पूर्णिमा की रात को चांद की किरणों से अमृत बरसता है। इसी वजह से इस दिन उत्तर भारत में खीर बनाकर रातभर चांदनी में रखने का रिवाज है। उन्होंने बताया कि शास्त्रों की मान्यता के अनुसार शरद पूर्णिमा की रात्रि में बनी खीर अनेक रोगों का शमन करती है। उन्होंने बताया कि देशी गाय का दूध खीर के लिए सर्वोत्तम कहा गया है। चन्द्र किरणों से बनी खीर कांसा बर्तन अथवा मिट्टी के पात्र में भर कर छत पर चन्द्र रोशनी में रखनी चाहिए। खीर को लोहे की कढ़ाई में बनाने से इसके गुणों में वृद्धि होती है। उन्होंने बताया कि इस दिन ‘ऊंं श्रां श्रीं श्रौ स: चन्द्रमसे नम:’ को पढ़कर सूर्योदय से पहले खीर का सेवन करना चाहिए। उन्होंने बताया कि डायबिटीज (मधुमेह) तथा जोड़ों का दर्द (संधिवात) के रोगी को खीर नहीं खानी चाहिए।

शरद पूर्णिमा को कहा जाता है कोजागरा व्रत

शरद पूर्णिमा को कोजागरा भी कहा जाता है। ऐसा माना जाता है कि लक्ष्मी मां यह देखती हैं कि इस रात कौन-कौन जाग रहा है और उन्हीं के घर में मां लक्ष्मी प्रवेश करती हैं और उसका घर समृद्धि से भर देती हैं। शरद पूर्णिमा की रात में चंद्रमा 16 कलाओं में चमकता है और पूरी रात अपनी धवल चांदनी से पृथ्वी को रोशन करता है। ऐसी भी मान्यता है कि शरद पूर्णिमा की रात को चंद्रमा की शीतल चांदनी के साथ ही आसमान से अमृत वर्षा होती है। इसलिए इस दिन खीर बनाकर उसे चंद्रमा की रोशनी में रखा जाए और अगले दिन पूरे परिवार में बांट दिया जाए तो इससे किसी भी प्रकार का रोग नहीं लगता है। इसके साथ ही मिट्टी के कलश या करवे में पानी भरकर छत पर रख दें और अगले दिन इसे पानी में मिलाकर स्नान करने से आरोग्य की प्राप्ति होती है।

