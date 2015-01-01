पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आक्रोश में अन्नदाता:शेड्यूल के अनुसार 250 किसानों को मैसेज भेज मंडी बुलाया, नहीं हुई बाजरे की खरीद, किसानों ने किया जाम

भिवानी
भिवानी। बाजरे की सरकारी खरीद न होने के विरोध में अनाज मंडी के सामने पुलिस के जाम खुलवाने का प्रयास करने पर ट्रैक्टर के सामने सड़क पर लेटा किसान।
  • कालाबाजारी रोकने के लिए अधिकारियों ने की सख्ती, राजस्थान से बाजरा पहुंचने की आशंका के चलते अब फसल की फिजिकल वेरिफिकेशन भी होगी

अनाज मंडी में मंगलवार को एजेंसी अधिकारियों ने पंजीकृत किसानों के बाजरे की खरीद न करने पर किसानों ने मंडी के बाहर रोहतक-लोहारू मुख्य मार्ग को जाम कर दिया। इस दौरान किसानों ने मुख्य मार्ग पर जमकर हंगामा किया। सूचना मिलने पर मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने जाम खुलवाने का प्रयास किया तो किसान वाहनों के आगे लेट गए और जाम नहीं खोला।

सूचना पर एसडीएम मौके पर पहुंचे और कहा कि खरीद से संबंधित कागजों की वेरिफिकेशन के साथ सरकार के आदेश पर बाजरा भूमि की फिजिकल वेरिफिकेशन भी की जाएगी, इसके बाद ही बाजरा की खरीद की जाएगी। उन्होंने मंडी में आए किसानों का बाजरा खरीदने की वैकल्पिक व्यवस्था करने का भी आश्वासन दिया। इसके बाद ही किसानों ने लगभग दो घंटे बाद जाम खोला। खरीद शेड्यूल के अनुसार मंगलवार को बाजरा बिक्री के लिए 250 किसानों को मोबाइल पर मैसेज मिले। किसान तय समय पर सुबह आठ बजे अपनी अपनी बाजरा से भरी ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली लेकर अनाज मंडी पहुंचे।

मार्केट कमेटी से देवीलाल चौक तक लगभग एक किलो मीटर तक ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉलियों की लाइन लग गई लेकिन किसानों को टोकन जारी न करने से वे बाजरा लेकर मार्केट कमेटी कार्यालय से आगे नहीं जा सके। कर्मचारियों ने बताया कि एजेंसी आज बाजरा नहीं खरीदेगी। इस पर किसानों ने मार्केट कमेटी कार्यालय के सामने विरोध जताया और दोपहर 12 बजे मंडी के बाहर रोहतक-लोहारू मुख्य मार्ग पर जाम लगा दिया। सूचना पर शहर थाना प्रभारी रविंद्र कुमार पुलिस बल के साथ मौके पर पहुंचे और आश्वासन दिया कि बाजरा की खरीद करवाई जाएगी। दस मिनट बाद ही किसानों ने जाम खोल दिया लेकिन इसके बाद बाजरा की खरीद शुरू होने की कोई संभावना नजर न आने पर 20 मिनट बाद किसानों ने फिर से रोड पर जाम लगा दिया।

सड़क के बीच बाजरा से भरी ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली खड़ी कर दी। पुलिस ने फाेर लेन मार्ग के एक तरफ के रोड पर यातायात व्यवस्था बहाल करने का प्रयास किया तो किसान वाहनों के आगे सड़क पर लेट गए। किसानों ने पुलिस से दो टूक शब्दों में कहा जब तक उनके बाजरा की खरीद नहीं होगी वह जाम नहीं खुलने देंगे। तभी एसडीएम महेश कुमार मौके पर पहुंचे। किसानों ने सड़क पर ही एसडीएम को बाजरा खरीद शुरू करवाने की मांग की। इस पर एसडीएम ने कहा कि जाम खोलों और उनके साथ मार्केट कमेटी कार्यालय चलो। जहां संबंधित अधिकारियों से बातचीत करेंगे। इसके बाद किसान एसडीएम के साथ मार्केट कमेटी कार्यालय पहुंचे और उन्होंने मार्केट कमेटी सचिव ज्योति धनखड़ कर बाजरा खरीद प्रक्रिया की पूरी जानकारी ली।

खरीद की अंतिम तिथि 27 नवंबर तक बढ़ाई

एसडीएम महेश कुमार ने बताया कि बाजरा खरीद में कालाबाजारी हो रही है। कुछ लोग प्रदेश के बाहर से बाजरा लेकर आते हैं और यहां मंडियों में सरकारी समर्थन मूल्य पर बिक्री कर रहे हैं। बाजरा की कालाबाजारी को रोकने के लिए अब सरकार के आदेश पर बाजरा की भूमि की फिजिकल वेरिफिकेशन भी की जाएगी। इसके बाद ही बाजरा की सरकारी खरीद होगी। इसके लिए बाजरा खरीद की अंतिम तिथि 27 नवंबर तक बढ़ा दी है। जो 250 किसान मंगलवार को मंडी में बाजरा लेकर पहुंचे है उनका बाजरा खरीदने के लिए वैकल्पिक व्यवस्था की जाएगी। इसके बाद ही दोपहर दो बजे किसानों के सड़क से ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली हटाने पर यातायात सुचारू हो पाई। जाम खुलने से वाहन चालकों प्रशासन ने राहत की सांस ली क्योंकि जाम लगने से सड़क के दोनों तरफ वाहनों की लंबी कतारें लग गई थी।

मार्केट कमेटी प्रशासन पर तानाशाही रवैया अपनाने का लगाया आरोप

डेढ़ महीने के इंतजार के बाद बाजरा बिक्री का नम्बर लगे किसानों ने गेटपास नहीं मिलने पर कार्यालय के समक्ष नारेबाजी की। किसानों ने मार्केट कमेटी प्रशासन पर मनमर्जी व तानाशाही रवैया अपनाने का आरोप लगाते हुए कहा कि विभाग ने 10 दिन पूर्व उनको बाजरा खरीद का शेड्यूल के मोबाइल पर मैसेज भेजकर खुश कर दिया। मंगलवार को जब वे अपना बाजरा लेकर मंडी पहुंचे तथा मंडी के अधिकारियों खरीद नहीं करने से इंकार कर दिया है। इस अवसर पर नरेश, जयपाल, बृजभान, विजय कुमार, चन्द्र प्रकाश, पिंटू, सोमबीर, रामपाल, रविन्द्र, हवासिंह व अनेक किसान मौजूद थे।

