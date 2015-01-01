पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:38 गांवों में स्वामित्व योजना का लक्ष्य 25 दिसंबर तक पूरा करें : जयबीर सिंह

भिवानी22 मिनट पहले
डीसी जयबीर सिंह आर्य ने कहा है कि लाल डोरा से मुक्त करने को लेकर स्वामित्व योजना सरकार की बड़ी ही महत्वाकांक्षी योजना है। स्वामित्व योजना के लक्ष्य निर्धारित समय में पूरा करें। उन्होंने राजस्व विभाग के अधिकारियों को भी स्वामित्व योजना में पंचायत विभाग का सहयोग करने के निर्देश दिए। डीसी मंगलवार को अपने कार्यालय में पंचायत विभाग के अधिकारियों को जरूरी निर्देश दे रहे थे।

उन्होंने कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के निर्देश पर देश में स्वामित्व योजना का लागू किया गया है, जिसके तहत लाल डोरा के अंदर की जमीन की रजिस्ट्री बनाई जा रही हैं ताकि जमीन के मालिकों को उनका वास्तविक हक मिल सके। जमीन की रजिस्ट्री होने से भू-स्वामी अनेक प्रकार ऋण संबंधी योजनाओं का लाभ भी ले सकता है। मकान या जमीन अपने नाम से होने से अपने आपको गर्व भी महसूस होता है।

डीसी ने निर्देश दिए कि 25 दिसंबर तक जिला में 38 गांवों में स्वामित्व का कार्य पूरा करने का लक्ष्य रखा गया है, जिसे हर हाल में पूरा करना है। उपायुक्त ने निर्देश दिए विभाग की सभी औपचारिकताओं को समय पर पूरा किया जाए। इस दौरान जिला विकास एवं पंचायत अधिकारी राम सिंह लोहचब ने डीसी आर्य को बताया कि सभी संबंधित गांवों में ग्राम सभाओं का शैड्यूल जारी कर दिया गया है। उन्होंने बताया कि 38 गावों का लक्ष्य निर्धारित समयावधि में पूरा कर लिया जाएगा। इस दौरान सभी खंड विकास एवं पंचायत अधिकारी मौजूद रहे।

