पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना संकट:विवाह समारोह में 200 से अधिक बाराती पहुंचे तो मैरिज पैलेस संचालक के खिलाफ होगी कार्रवाई

भिवानी22 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शहर के रिजोर्ट व मैरिज पैलेस संचालकों को शादी समारोह को लेकर जरूरी निर्देश देते हुए डीसी जयबीर सिंह आर्य।

जिले में बढ़ते कोरोना संक्रमण को लेकर प्रशासन भी चिंतित है। इसके चलते मंगलवार को प्रशासन ने रिजोर्ट एवं मैरिज पैलेस संचालकों को निर्देश दिए है कि विवाह समारोह में 200 से अधिक व्यक्ति एकत्रित नहीं होने पाए। अगर इससे ज्यादा व्यक्ति मिले तो संबंधित रिजोर्ट या मैरिज पैलेस संचालक के खिलाफ नियमानुसार सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी। जिले में मंगलवार को 37 नए कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज मिले है। इससे संक्रमण का आंकड़ा 4978 पर पहुंच गया है। डीसी जयबीर सिंह आर्य ने भी माना है कि लोगांे द्वारा लापरवाही बरतने से जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण बढ़ता जा रहा हैं।

ये हैं नए आदेश

मानव संसाधन मंत्रालय भारत सरकार के निर्देशानुसार विवाह समारोह में 200 से अधिक व्यक्ति एक स्थान पर एकत्रित नहीं हो सकते है। डीसी ने मैरिज व रिजोर्ट संचालकों को निर्देश दिए कि वे अपने-अपने प्रतिष्ठानों में 200 से अधिक व्यक्तियों के शामिल होने की इजाजत किसी को न दे।

वर्करों की भी होगी जांच

डीसी जयबीर सिंह आर्य ने मंगलवार को बैठक के दौरान रिजोर्ट एवं मैरिज पैलेस संचालकों को निर्देश दिए कि विवाह समारोह में काम करने वाले कैटर वर्कर और हलवाई वर्कर का भी 72 घंटे पहले कोविड टेस्ट होना जरूरी है। समारोह में शामिल होने वाले लोगों की सूची भी रखना जरूरी होगा।

कोविड संक्रमित मिलने पर होंगे रिजोर्ट व मैरिज पैलेस सील

अगर विवाह के दौरान कोई कोविड संक्रमित पाया जाता है तो प्रशासन संबंधित रिजोर्ट व मैरिज पैलेस को कंटेनमेंट जोन बनाकर सील कर देगा। रिजोर्ट संचालकों को अपने रिजोर्ट में काम करने वालों का कोविड टेस्ट जरूर करवाना होगा। साथ ही अपने-अपने प्रतिष्ठानों पर मास्क व सेनीटाइजर रखना भी अनिवार्य होगा। सेनिटाइज करने के बाद ही लोगों को प्रवेश दिया जाएगा।

विभाग लगातार सैंपलिंग अभियान चलाए हुए है। मंगलवार को 850 लोगों के सैंपल लिए गए है। उन्होंने जिलावासियों से बढ़ते कोरोना संक्रमण को रोकने के लिए हर हाल में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग व मास्क लगाने की पालना करने की अपील की है। जिले में अब 501 एक्टिव मरीज है। -डॉ. सपना गहलावत, सीएमओ।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरूसी राष्ट्रपति पुतिन का सुझाव- भारत और चीन हमारी वैक्सीन का प्रोडक्शन करें, गरीब देशों को फायदा होगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें