सख्ती:रजिस्ट्री कार्य में 7-ए नियम की उल्लंघन पर होगी कार्रवाई: डीसी

भिवानी2 घंटे पहले
भिवानी। लघु सचिवालय स्थित अपने कार्यालय में राजस्व विभाग के अधिकारियों की बैठक को संबोधित करते डीसी जयबीर सिंह आर्य।

राजस्व विभाग के अधिकारियों की शुक्रवार को एक बैठक डीसी जयबीर सिंह आर्य की अध्यक्षता में हुई। बैठक में डीसी ने निर्देश दिए कि शहरी क्षेत्र व नगर परिषद के दायरे में रजिस्ट्री कार्य में 7-ए नियम की किसी प्रकार से उल्लंघना नहीं होनी चाहिए। उल्लंघना करने वालों के अधिकारियों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई अमल में लाई जाएगी।

राजस्व अधिकारियों को निर्देश देते हुए डीसी ने बताया कि सिटीएम की देखरेख में राजस्व विभाग के अधीक्षक, पटवारी, कानूनगो और सहायक के रूप में एक कमेटी का गठित कर दी गई है। इस कमेटी द्वारा शहरी क्षेत्र और नगर परिषद के दायरे में आने वाले क्षेत्र की जाने वाली रजिस्ट्री कार्य में 7-ए की उल्लंघना की छानबीन व जांच करेगी।

यदि किसी रजिस्ट्री में 7-ए की उल्लंघना पाई जाती है तो संबंधित तहसीलदार, आरसी और कंप्यूटर ऑपरेटर के खिलाफ नियमानुसार कार्रवाई की जाएगी। उन्होंने निर्देश दिए कि मूटेशन का कार्य सरकार द्वारा निर्धारित समयबद्ध ढंग से होना चाहिए। इस दौरान जिला राजस्व अधिकारी प्रमोद चहल के अलावा नायब तहसीलदार मौजदू रहे।

