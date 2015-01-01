पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परिवहन:साढ़े 7 माह बाद रूटों पर दौड़ीं किलोमीटर स्कीम की 13 बसें

भिवानी4 घंटे पहले
रोडवेज की किलो मीटर स्कीम की साढ़े सात महीने से बंद 25 में से 13 बसें सरकार के आदेश पर एक बार फिर से रूट पर दौड़ने लगी हैं। इससे दिल्ली, हिसार, लोहारू व बहल रूट पर यात्रियों को पहले से बेहतर रोडवेज यातायात व्यवस्था मिलेगी। शेष 12 बसें के भी जल्द ऑन रूट होने की उम्मीद जताई जा रही है।

लॉकडाउन लगने के कारण 26 मार्च से रोडवेज की बस सुविधा बंद होने के दौरान किलो मीटर स्कीम की डिपो के तहत आने वाली 25 बसें भी बंद हो गई थी। अनलॉक में धीरे धीरे रोडवेज की परिवहन सुविधा लोकल रूटों के साथ अन्य सभी रूटों पर बहाल हो गई थी लेकिन किलो मीटर स्कीम के तहत चलने वाली बसें अभी तक अपने रूटों पर बहाल नहीं हुई थी। बुधवार से 25 में से 13 बसों का संचालन फिर से शुरू कर दिया गया है।

इन रूटों पर चलीं बसें

किलोकमीटर स्कीम की 13 बसें दिल्ली, हिसार, लोहारू व बहल रूट पर बहाल की गई है। इसके चलते उक्त रूटों के यात्रियों को अब पहले से बेहतर यातायात व्यवस्था मिल रही हैं। दिल्ली व हिसार रूट पर तीन-तीन, लोहारू व बहल रूट पर दो-दो बसें चलाई गई है। इसके अलावा शेष बसों को विभिन्न रूटों पर चलाया जा रहा हैं जहां जिस रूट पर अधिकतम सवारियां होती है।

यातायात व्यवस्था बेहतर हुई
किलोमीटर स्कीम की 13 बसें फिर से निर्धारित रूटों पर दौड़ने लगी है। इससे उक्त रूटों में रोडवेज की और बेहतर यातायात व्यवस्था हुई है। कुछ यात्री मास्क लगाने में लापरवाही बरत रहे हैं। सभी यात्रियों के बस स्टैंड में प्रवेश पाने से पहले मास्क का उपयोग करना जरूरी है। जिसकी पालना करवाई जा रही हैं। गुलाब सिंह दूहन, जीएम रोडवेज

हर रोज सफर कर रहे हैं 20 हजार यात्री
भिवानी बस स्टैंड से हर रोज 20 हजार यात्री बसों में सफर कर रहे हैं। बस स्टैंड पर दोपहर तक यात्रियों की भीड़ रहती है। ऐसे में यात्रियों के सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग व मास्क की पालना न करने से संक्रमण बढ़ने की आशंका रहती है। हर रोज 200 से 300 यात्री दिल्ली व गुरुग्राम से भिवानी आते हैं। अब दिल्ली से बसों में आने वाले यात्रियों का कोविड टेस्ट भी नहीं किया जाता है। अगर संक्रमण को बढ़ने से रोकना है तो फिर से दिल्ली से आने वाले यात्रियों का पहले सिविल अस्पताल में कोविड सैंपल करवाना शुरू करना होगा।

