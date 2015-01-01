पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बदला मौसम का मिजाज:दो दिन राहत के बाद अलसुबह फिर छाई हल्की धुंध, फसलों को फायदा, आज बूंदाबांदी की संभावना

भिवानी4 घंटे पहले
भिवानी। शुक्रवार दाेपहर साढ़े 12 बजे सिविल अस्पताल क्षेत्र में छाए बादल।

जिले में इन दिनों मौसम लगातार अपने तेवर बदल रहा है। पिछले दिनों पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के कारण सर्दी का असर तेज हुआ था। लेकिन दो दिन से धूप निकलने के चलते अधिकतम तापमान में बढ़ोतरी हुई थी। अब शुक्रवार सुबह से ही आसमान में हल्के बादल छाए रहे। दिनभर में लगभग ऐसा ही मौसम रहा। शनिवार को आंशिक रूप से बादल छाए रहने के साथ ही बारिश या गरज के साथ छींटे पड़ने की संभावना है।

मौसम में बदलाव के चलते सुबह-शाम सर्दी और दिन में धूप निकलने से मौसमी बीमारियां भी बढ़ रही हैं। खांसी-जुकाम और बुखार के पीड़ित भी अस्पतालों में पहुंच रहे हैं। इधर, बदलता मौसम फसलों के लिहाज से बेहतर है। दिसंबर माह में पड़ रही तेज धूप ने कुछ दिन से गर्मी का अहसास करवाया है, जबकि नवंबर में दिन और रात के न्यूनतम तापमान में काफी गिरावट रही।

सुबह ठंड का अहसास होने के बाद दिन में तेज धूप खिलने से मौसम गर्म हो जाता है। वहीं शाम होने के साथ ही फिर से सर्दी शुरू हो जाती है। शुक्रवार को दिन का तापमान 26.5 डिग्री और न्यूनतम तापमान 9.8 डिग्री तक आ गया। जबकि बीते साल इसी दिन अधिकतम तापमान 23 डिग्री और न्यूनतम तापमान 9.0 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया था।

आगे क्या

मौसम वैज्ञानिकों के अनुसार पहाड़ों पर पड़ रही बर्फबारी का असर मैदानी इलाकों में भी पहुंचेगा। अगले दो दिन हल्के बादल छाए रहने के साथ ही कहीं-कहीं बरसात भी हो सकती है। इसके बाद 13 दिसंबर से धुंध भी दस्तक दे सकती है। इस दौरान दिन व रात का न्यूनतम तापमान भी लुढ़क सकता है।

