मौसम:एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स पहुंचा 230 पर, प्रदूषण के चलते पूअर स्थिति में पहुंची शहर की हवा

भिवानी2 घंटे पहले
शहर में शुक्रवार की सुबह से ही हल्के स्मॉग की चादर छाई रही जो दोपहर बाद तक महसूस की गई। प्रदूषण का स्तर धीरे-धीरे बढ़ने लगा है। शुक्रवार सुबह 11 बजे एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स 210 पहुंच गया जो दोपहर बाद तीन बजे 222 व शाम 4 बजकर 30 मिनट पर 230 दर्ज किया गया जोकि पूअर श्रेणी में आता है। दिन में हवा की गति भी छह किलोमीटर प्रति घंटा रही। हवा की गति कम होने से प्रदूषण के कण वातावरण में एक ही जगह पर ठहर गए हैं।

ऐसे ही हालात रहे तो 14 नवंबर दीवाली तक स्थिति में सुधार की संभावना नहीं बन रही है। हवा में नमी की मात्रा बढ़ने पर राहत मिल सकती है। पिछले कुछ दिनों से हवा में प्रदूषण की मात्रा बढ़ती ही जा रही है। स्माॅग के साथ फाॅग मिल जाने के कारण सुबह से रात तक हल्का धुआं छा रहा है। इस कारण लोगों को आंखाें में जलन और सांस लेने में मुश्किल हाे रही है। शुक्रवार सुबह हालात यह रहे कि विजिबिलिटी एक किलोमीटर की थी। शुक्रवार सुबह लाेग साेकर जागे ताे आसमान में हल्की धुंध छाई हुई थी। लाेग समझ ही नहीं पा रहे थे कि यह फाॅग है या स्माॅग।

बचाव के लिए करें ये उपाय

  • अगर किसी व्यक्ति को सांस की दिक्कत है तो दवा समय पर लें।
  • सांस के रोगियों को कम से कम बाहर घूमना चाहिए।
  • प्रत्येक दिन प्राेटीन युक्त भोजना लेना चाहिए।
  • हर रोज योग और व्यायाम करना चाहिए।
  • घर से बाहर जाना पड़े तो मास्क लगाएं।
