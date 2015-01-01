पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रोष:अखिल भारतीय जनवादी महिला समिति ने दिया लघु सचिवालय के बाहर धरना

भिवानी4 घंटे पहले
अखिल भारतीय जनवादी महिला समिति की सदस्यों ने तीन कृषि कानूनों को रद्द करने, खाद्य सुरक्षा मजबूत करने, शूटिंग अकादमी संचालक मनोज यादव के हत्यारोपियों को गिरफ्तार करने समेत विभिन्न मांगों को लेकर गुरुवार को लघु सचिवालय के बाहर धरना दिया। इस दौरान महिलाओं ने नारेबाजी की और मांगों का ज्ञापन समाज कल्याण अधिकारी को सौंपा।

समिति की सदस्य गुरुवार को लघु सचिवालय के बाहर पहुंची और मांगों को लेकर धरने पर बैठ गई। महिलाओं ने जोरदार नारेबाजी और सरकार से मनरेगा कानून लागू करने, तिगड़ाना के मजदूरों को मनरेगा के तहत कार्य देने, मेडिकल छात्रों की बढ़ी हुई 10 लाख फीस रद्द करने, खिलाड़ी मनोज यादव के हत्यारों को गिरफ्तार करने आदि की मांग की। धरने की अध्यक्षता जनवादी महिला समिति की जिला प्रधान शीला बलियाली ने की तथा मंच संचालन उप प्रधान संतोष देशवाल ने किया।

धरने को संबोधित करते हुए शीला बलियाली ने कहा कि 26 व 27 नवंबर को मजदूर, किसान आंदोलन में महिला समिति सदस्य बढ़चढ़कर भाग लेगी। उन्होंने मेडिकल छात्रों की बढ़ाई गई फीस वापस करने की भी मांग की गई है। धरने में सुखदेव पालवास, कामरेड ओमप्रकाश, जय प्रकाश परमार, सुरेश सैनी, ओमप्रकाश दलाल, सरोज श्योराण, दर्शना, सुनीता, सुदेश, माया, कविता, सुमित्रा, वीरमति, निर्मला, संतोष व अंगूरी आदि मौजूद थे।

