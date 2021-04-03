पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक में निर्देश:योजनाओं का लाभ पशुपालकों को मिलना चाहिए : डॉ. जसवंत

भिवानी2 घंटे पहले
पॉलीक्लीनिक में पशुपालन विभाग के उपनिदेशक डॉ. जसवंत जून ने बैठक कर सरकार द्वारा चलाई जा रही योजनाओं को अमलीजामा पहनाने के लिए चिकित्सकों को जरूरी निर्देश दिए। उन्हाेंने पशुपालकों के हित में चलाई जा रही योजनाओं के क्रियान्वयन की समीक्षा की।

डॉ. जून ने कहा कि विभाग द्वारा चलाई जा रही योजनाओं का लाभ पशुपालकों को जरूर मिलना चाहिए। उन्होंने निर्देश दिए कि मिनी डेरी स्कीम के तहत जो फाइलें ऋण के लिए स्वीकृत हो चुकी हैं, उन्हें तुरंत ऋण दिलवाकर डेयरी स्थापित की जाएं ताकि अनुदान राशि दी जा सके।

उन्होंने कहा कि पशुओं में बांझपन निवारण के लिए हार्मोन के कैंप लगाएं। उन्होंने कहा कि पोलियाे अभियान की तरह ही पशुओं में गल-घोंटू टीकाकरण अभियान चलाया जाए। कोई भी पशु टीकाकरण व टैगिंग से वंचित न रहे। इस अवसर पर सहायक निदेशक डॉ. जयपाल घणघस, उप मंडलाधिकारी डॉ. प्रदीप, डॉ. जयपाल यादव, डॉ. विजय सनसनवाल, डॉ. सुरेश सांगवान, डॉ. प्रवीण, डॉ. राजकुमार, डॉ. बलवान व डॉ. जगबीर आदि उपस्थित रहे।

