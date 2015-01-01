पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कोविड-19:एक और कोरोना पॉजिटिव की जान गई, 95 नए केस मिले, कुल संक्रमित 4546

भिवानी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मरने वालों की संख्या हुई 73, कोरोना को मात दे चुके हैं 3936 लोग

जिले में एक और कोरोना संक्रमण की मौत हो गई। जबकि 95 नए कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज मिले है। इससे संक्रमण का आंकड़ा बढ़कर 4546 पर पहुंच गया है। 81 और संक्रमित मरीज ठीक हुए है। प्रभावित क्षेत्रों में विभाग की तरफ से स्क्रीनिंग व सैंपलिंग अभियान जारी है। रुद्रा कॉलोनी निवासी 70 वर्षीय ललित मोहन नामक कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज की मौत हो गई।

सांस लेने में दिक्कत के चलते 8 नवंबर काे मरीज ने शहर के प्राइवेट अस्पताल में उपचार लिया लेकिन हालात बेहद गंभीर हाेने के कारण मरीज काे उसी दिन रोहतक पीजीआई में भर्ती करवाया गया। जहां कोरोना रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव मिली। संक्रमित मरीज ने उपचार के दौरान 9 नवंबर को रोहतक पीजीआई में दम तोड़ दिया था।

यहां यहां मिले संक्रमित

गांव पपोसा, जमलपुर, लोहड़ बाजार, निमड़ीवाली, पालुवास, सेक्टर-13, बीटीएम लाइन, उमरावत, चंग, सिटी स्टेशन क्षेत्र, जीतूवाला जोहड़ क्षेत्र, शस्त्री नगर, गुजरानी, मंडी टाउनशिप, बामला, फरटिया केहर, दादरी गेट, पटेल नगर, महम रोड न्यू बस्ती, खरकड़ी सोहान,पुलिस लाइन, सिविल अस्पताल कैंपस, शिवनगर, धिराना कला, हालु बाजार, श्याम कलां, लोहारू, कृष्ण कॉलोनी, न्यू भारत नगर, तोशाम आदि क्षेत्रों में 95 संक्रमित मरीज मिले है।

900 व्यक्तियों के लिए सैंपल

विभाग की तरफ से जिलेभर में कोराेना सैंपलिंग लगातार जारी है। बुधवार को 900 लोगों के सैंपल लिए गए है। संक्रमित 4546 मरीज में से 3936 मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं। जिले में अब 533 कोरोना एक्टिव मरीज है। जिले में अभी तक 73 संक्रमितों की मौत हो चुकी है। सिविल सर्जन डॉ. सपना गहलावत ने जिलावासियों से अपने स्वास्थ्य की विशेष देखभाल रखने, मास्क व सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना करने की अपील की है।

गार्ड के बाद को-ऑपरेटिव बैंक के मैनेजर-कैशियर भी पाॅजिटिव

कोऑपरेटिव बैंक बवानीखेड़ा शाखा के गार्ड के बाद मैनेजर व कैशियर कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए जाने से बैंक में हड़कंप मच गया। जैसे ही ये सूचना बैंक में पहुंची वहां पर जमा भीड़ चल ही मिंटो में वहां से गायब हो गई और बैंक खाली हो गया। बताया जाता है कि बैंक के गार्ड को खांसी जुकाम व बुखार की शिकायत होने पर उसका 5 नवंबर को कोरोना का टेस्ट करवाया गया।

जिसकी रिपोर्ट 7 नवंबर को पॉजिटिव पाए जाने पर बैंक प्रबंधक व कैशियर की जांच करवाई गई। जिसकी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई। पॉजिटिव रिपोर्ट आने पर बैंक को तीन दिन के लिए बंद कर दिया गया। बैंक कैशियर ने बताया कि पहले गार्ड रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आने के बाद मैनेजर व उनकी जांच करवाई। जांच पॉजिटिव पाई गई जिसके चलते उन्हें हाेम आइसोलेट कर दिया गया वहीं बैंक को भी तीन दिन के लिए बंद किया गया है। दिवाली के बाद कार्य शुरू किया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें