कोरोना का कहर:कोरोना से एक और बुजुर्ग की मौत, 69 नए केस मिले

भिवानी2 घंटे पहले
एक और कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज की मौत हो गई। शुक्रवार को 69 नए कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज मिले है। इससे संक्रमितों की संख्या 4155 पर पहुंच गई है। राहत की बात यह है कि 3670 संक्रमित मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं। शुक्रवार को सिवानी निवासी 73 वर्षीय कोरोना संक्रमित लक्ष्मी की मौत हो गई। उसे 5 नवंबर को अग्रोहा मेडिकल काॅलेज हिसार में भर्ती करवाया गया था।

जहां देर रात उसकी मौत हो गई। जिले में पिछले दो दिनों में 102 कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज मिले और चार बुजुर्गों की मौत हुई है। अभी तक जिले में 63 संक्रमितों की मौत हो चुकी है। शुक्रवार को एक हजार लोगों के कोरोना सैंपल लिए गए है।

यहां उपचाराधीन है संक्रमित

जिले में 422 कोरोना एक्टिव मरीज है। जिनमें से 375 मरीज होम आइसोलेशन पर उपचार ले रहे हैं। इसके अलावा 12 मरीज सिविल अस्पताल के आइसोलेशन सेंटर में, 5 मरीज आईटीआई तोशाम, 4 संक्रमित आईटीआई भिवानी आइसोलेशन सेंटर में, 14 मरीज हिसार प्राइवेट अस्पताल व अग्रोहा मेेडिकल कॉलेज में, दो मरीज रोहतक पीजीआई, 4 मरीज दिल्ली, 4 मरीज गुरुग्राम में उपचाराधीन है।

यहां-यहां एक्टिव मरीज

जिले में 422 एक्टिव मरीजों में से 248 संक्रमित भिवानी शहरी क्षेत्र से है। जबकि 174 कोरोन एक्टिव मरीज ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों से है। इनमें सीएचसी धनाना क्षेत्र से 19, सीएचसी कैरू से 15, सीएचसी लोहारू से 24, सीएचसी मानेहरू से 34, सीएचसी मिरान से 33, सीएचसी तोशाम से 35 व सीएचसी जमालपुर क्षेत्र में 14 कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज है।

मास्क लगाना जरूरी

बाजारों में भीड़ बढ़ने से कोरोना संक्रमण फैलने की अधिक आशंका है। इसलिए ग्राहक व दुकानदार मास्क का उपयोग हर हाल में करे। दुकानदार दुकानों में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना करे। उन्होंने जिलावासियों से अपने स्वास्थ्य का पूरा ध्यान रखने की अपील की है। -डॉ. सपना गहलावत, सीएमओ।

