पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मौसम:येलो से ग्रीन जोन में पहुंचा एक्यूआई अब पहले से बेहतर हुई शहर की हवा

भिवानी22 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बारिश से 93 पर पहुंचा एक्यूआई, अधिकतम तापमान 3 डिग्री लुढ़का

दीपावली के बाद जिले में कुछ जगहों पर हुई बारिश कई मायनों में राहत बनकर आई है। लगातार प्रदूषण से खराब होती एनसीआर सिटी भिवानी की आबो-हवा बारिश के बाद पहले से बेहतर हो गई। सेंट्रल पॉल्यूशन कंट्रोल बोर्ड से प्राप्त डाटा के अनुसार भिवानी का एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स (एक्यूआई) सोमवार शाम चार बजे 139 रहा। जो मंगलवार सुबह 10 बजे 97 पर रहकर ग्रीन जोन में पहुंच गया जबकि शाम 4 बजे एक्यूआई 93 दर्ज किया गया।

100 से 200 के मध्य एक्यूआई सामान्य लोगों के लिए ठीक है, लेकिन अस्थमा, सांस लेने में तकलीफ या हार्ट पेशेंट के लिए यह स्तर भी ठीक नहीं माना जाता। दीपावली के दिन 14 नवंबर को एक्यूआई भिवानी में 343 था। बारिश के कारण हवा में धूल-मिट्‌टी के कण बैठ गए और वातावरण में ठंडक भी बढ़ गई। बता दें कि 13 नवंबर काे जिले का एक्यूआई 360 के खतरनाक स्तर पर पहुंच गया था बारिश के बाद सोमवार को दिन का अधिकतम तापमान तीन डिग्री सेल्सियस लुढ़का था।

वहीं मंगलवार काे अधिकतम तापमान 24.0 डिग्री रहा जबकि न्यूनतम तापमान 11.1 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा। त्याेहार के दिनों के मुकाबले मंगलवार को मौसम काफी साफ रहा। सोमवार की अपेक्षा मंगलवार को लगभग पूरा दिन सूर्यदेव निकलने से लोगों ने राहत की सांस ली। वहीं मौसम विशेषज्ञों का मानना है कि आगामी दिनों में जिले का मौसम लगभग साफ रहेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरूसी राष्ट्रपति पुतिन का सुझाव- भारत और चीन हमारी वैक्सीन का प्रोडक्शन करें, गरीब देशों को फायदा होगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें