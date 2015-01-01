पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सांस लेने योग्य नहीं हवा:सुबह 10 बजे 476 था एक्यूआई, हवा चलने से 12 घंटे बाद 96 प्वाइंट लुढ़का पॉल्यूशन लेवल

भिवानीएक घंटा पहले
मंगलवार सुबह 10 बजे आसमान में दिखता स्माॅग।
  • श्वास रोगी परेशान, दिन-रात के तापमान में अंतर से भी बढ़ रहीं बीमारियां

हवा दिन-ब-दिन जहरीली होती जा रही है। दीपावली से पहले ही इस साल प्रदूषण के रिकॉर्ड टूटते नजर आ रहे हैं। सेंट्रल पॉल्यूशन कंट्रोल बोर्ड से प्राप्त डाटानुसार मंगलवार को ससुबह 10 बजे से ही एक्यूआई का लेवल 476 से था। हालांकि दिन में हवा चलने से 12 घंटे बाद स्मॉग छंट गया और रात 10 बजे एक्यूआई 380 पर पहुंच गया था।

लेकिन यह स्तर भी स्वास्थ्य के लिए नुकसानदायक है। इससे पहले सोमवार रात आठ बजे एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स 453 और बाद में 461 तक पहुंच गया था। मंगलवार को हवा की गति छह किलोमीटर प्रतिघंटा की रफ्तार से रही व हवा में नमी की मात्रा 45 प्रतिशत रही।

असर दिखाने लगी सर्दी

अक्टूबर के अंतिम सप्ताह में मौसम में बदलाव होना शुरू हो गया है। बीते कुछ दिनों से तापमान में गिरावट आई है। वहीं दिन-रात के तापमान में बड़ा अंतर होने से मौसमी बीमारियों का खतरा भी बढ़ गया है। मंगलवार को अधिकतम तापमान 26 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया, जबकि रात का तापमान 11.3 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया है। ऐसे में दिन और रात के तापमान में 15.7 डिग्री का अंतर रहा। रात का न्यूनतम तापमान गिरने से सर्दी भी असर दिखाने लगी है। रात को ठंडक बढ़ने से अब घरों में पंखे व कूलर भी बंद होने लगे हैं। बता दें कि पिछले सप्ताह अधिकतम तापमान भी ज्यादा चल रहा था। दिन व रात के तापमान में ज्यादा अंतर होने से अब मौसमी बीमारियों के रोगी बढ़ रहे हैं।

रात के तापमान में आएगी गिरावट

14 नवंबर तक मौसम आमतौर पर परिवर्तनशील और खुश्क रहने की संभावना है। रात्रि तापमान में और गिरावट आ सकती है। पूर्वी हवा चलने के कारण सुबह हल्की धुंध, स्मॉग छाया रहेगा। इस बीच आंशिक रूप से बादल छा सकते हैं।'' - डॉ. मदन लाल खिचड़, विभागाध्यक्ष, कृषि मौसम विभाग, हरियाणा|

