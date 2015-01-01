पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रोष:लंबित मांगों को लेकर आशा वर्कर्स ने विधायक निवास का किया घेराव

भिवानीएक घंटा पहले
आशा वर्कर्स ने नियमित करने व 2018 के नोटिफिकेशन को लागू करने समेत विभिन्न मांगों को लेकर शुक्रवार को शहर में प्रदर्शन किया और विधायक निवास का घेराव कर उन्हें ज्ञापन सौंपा। साथ ही आशा वर्कर्स ने ट्रेड यूनियनों के आह्वान पर होने वाली देशव्यापी हड़ताल में शामिल होकर सरकार की मजदूर-किसान व कर्मचारी विरोधी नीतियों के खिलाफ आंदोलन करने की चेतावनी दी।

आशा वर्कर्स यूनियन के आह्वान पर लंबित मांगों को लेकर शुक्रवार को जिले भर की आशा वर्कर्स नेहरू पार्क में जमा हुई। यहां प्रदर्शन करते हुए हांसी गेट, नया बाजार होते हुए बाग कोठी क्षेत्र स्थित विधायक निवास पर पहुंचे। पहले से भारी संख्या में मौजूद पुलिस बल ने आशा वर्कर्स को विधायक आवास के बाहर ही रोक दिया। इस दौरान प्रदर्शनकारियों ने जमकर नारेबाजी की। लगभग 20 मिनट बाद विधायक घनश्याम सर्राफ के पीए पारस डालमिया को ज्ञापन सौंपा। प्रदर्शन की अध्यक्षता मीना देवी ने की व संचालन जिला प्रधान दर्शना बलियाली ने किया।

यूनियन की राज्य उपाध्यक्ष कमलेश व सीटू जिला सचिव अनिल कुमार ने कहा कि हरियाणा भर की आशा वर्कर्स लम्बे समय से अपनी मांगों को लेकर संघर्ष कर रही है। जब तक मांगें नहीं मानी जाएगी आंदोलन जारी रहेगा। देशव्यापी हड़ताल में आशा वर्कर्स बढ़चढ़ कर भाग लेगी। रोष सभा को मीना, दर्शना बलियाली, मनीषा, बबली, कंचन, कविता, सुमन, सुशीला, सुषमा, भतेरी, सीटू जिला सचिव अनिल कुमार, सुखदेव पालवास, फुलचन्द व महाबीर आदि मौजूद थे।

