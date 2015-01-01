पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:संतुलन बिगड़ने से मजदूरों से भरा ऑटो पलटा, एक की मौत

भिवानी3 घंटे पहले
उमरावत के पास मजदूरों से भरा ऑटो रिक्शा पलने से चालक की मौत हो गई। तीन लोगों को मामूली चोटें भी आई। पुलिस को दी शिकायत में हनुमान गेट भिवानी निवासी पवन कुमार ने बताया कि वह और उसके परिवार के सदस्य गांव सांगा स्थित एक ईंट भट्ठे पर मजदूरी का कार्य करते हैं। मंगलवार काे परिवार के सदस्य घर से ऑटो रिक्शा में बैठकर भट्ठे पर जा रहे थे। उसका भाई कर्मबीर ऑटो चला रहा था।

ऑटो जब गांव उमरावत स्थित नहर पुलिया के आगे मोड़ पर पहुंचा तो किसी ने अवैध रूप से रोड को तोड़कर 8 इंची पाइप लाइन दबाकर उस पर मिट्टी डाल रखी थी। ऑटो ने जब अवरोधक को पार करने का प्रयास किया तो संतुलन बिगड़ने से ऑटो सड़क पर पलट गया। इसके कारण उसका भाई कर्मबीर ऑटो रिक्शा के नीचे दब गया। दुर्घटना में उसके भाई कर्मबीर को गंभीर चोटें आई।

उसे उपचार के लिए अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया। जहां से उसे रोहतक पीजीआई रेफर कर दिय। जहां उपचार के दौरान उसकी मौत हो गई। कर्मबीर मजदूरी का काम कर परिवार का पालन पोषण करता था। दो लड़के व दो लड़की है, सबसे छोटी लड़की एक वर्ष की है जबकि कर्मबीर की पत्नी गर्भवती है। पुलिस ने रोड के बीच अवैध रूप से अवरोध बनाने वाले अज्ञात लोगों के खिलाफ आईपीसी की धारा 279, 283 व 304ए के तहत मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है।

