समीक्षा:स्कूल खुलने पर विद्यार्थियों को कोविड से बचाव के प्रति जागरूक करें: आर्य

भिवानी4 घंटे पहले
डीसी जयबीर सिंह आर्य ने गुरुवार को डीआरडीए सभागार में अधिकारियों की बैठक लेकर स्कूलों में सक्षम के तहत करवाए जा रहे कार्यों की समीक्षा की। उन्होंने निर्देश दिए कि नवंबर माह में स्कूल खुलने के दौरान विद्यार्थियों को कोविड महामारी संक्रमण से बचाव की जानकारी दी जाए ताकि बच्चे संक्रमित न हो। बच्चों के लिए मास्क लगाना व दो गज की दूरी रखना अनिवार्य करें।

उन्हाेंने अवसर एप के बारे में भी जरूरी निर्देश दिए जिसमें बच्चों के लिए ऑनलाइन सामग्री आती है जिससे बच्चे तैयारी करते हैं। समीक्षा एप के बारे में निर्देश देते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि स्कूलों में आने वाले बच्चों का टैंपरेचर और हाजिरी नियमित रूप से भेजी जाए। सीसीटी कार्यक्रम के तहत बच्चों को क्रियात्मक आलोचनात्मक शिक्षा के बारे में जागरूक करें ताकि वे किसी भी चीज को रटने की बजाय समझकर अध्ययन करें।

बैठक के दौरान सीएमजीजीए आयुष सिंघल ने जिला में सक्षम की प्रगति रिपोर्ट प्रस्तुत की। जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी अजीत सिंह श्योराण ने बताया कि सीसीटी कार्यक्रम के तहत सक्षम हो चुके ब्लॉक कैरू व बहल में कक्षा सातवीं, आठवीं व 9वी के शिक्षकों को प्रशिक्षित किया जाएगा जिसके लिए मास्टर ट्रेनर तैयार किए जा रहे हैं। डीसी ने कहा कि सक्षम योजना केवल शिक्षा का कार्यक्रम नहीं है बल्कि छात्र को सामाजिक तौर पर समक्ष बनाना है। जो ब्लॉक सक्षम हो चुके हैं, उनको अब सक्षम प्लस बनाने का लक्ष्य है।

