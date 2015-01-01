पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:दुकानदार से बाइक सवारों ने छीने तीन लाख, पीड़ित ने 150 मीटर तक किया पीछा पर चकमा देकर फरार हो गए युवक

भिवानी। लाेहारू राेड स्थित पीएनबी शाखा के बाहर एक दुकानदार से पैसे लूटने के बाद माैके पर पीड़ित व्यक्ति से पूछताछ करती पुलिस।
  • बदमाशों ने पीएनबी के बाहर दिया घटना को अंमाज, दुकानदार ने बैंक से रुपये निकालकर थैले में रखा था

लोहारू रोड स्थित पीएनबी शाखा से तीन लाख लेकर निकले एक दुकानदार से बाइक सवार दो युवक पैसों से भरा थैला छीनकर फरार हो गए। दुकानदार ने बाइक सवारों का दिनोद गेट तक पीछा भी किया गया, लेकिन आरोपी कृष्णा कॉलोनी के रास्ते फरार हो गए।

पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर मामले की जांच की और बैंक के बाहर लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे की फुटेज ली लेकिन आरोपियों के चेहरे स्पष्ट दिखाई नहीं दिए। पुलिस ने नाकेबंदी कर आरोपियों को पकड़ने का भी प्रयास किया लेकिन देर शाम तक बाइक सवारों का कोई सुराग नहीं मिल पाया था।

कृष्णा कॉलोनी निवासी दुकानदार अश्वनी कुमार मकान निर्माण के लिए सोमवार शाम लगभग चार बजे लोहारू रोड स्थित पीएनबी बैंक से तीन लाख की राशि निकवाई और पैसे एक थैले में डालकर वह बैंक से बाहर निकला। उसने अपनी बाइक स्टार्ट करने का प्रयास किया। तभी अचानक देवसर चुंगी की तरफ से बाइक पर सवार होकर आए दो युवक दुकानदार के हाथ से पैसों से भरा थैला छीनकर फरार हो गए। अश्वनी ने अपनी बाइक से आरोपियों का लगभग 150 मीटर तक पीछा भी किया, लेकिन आरोपी कृष्णा कॉलोनी की तरफ मुड़ गए। दुकानदार घबराहट के कारण उनका इससे आगे पीछा नहीं कर पाया।

ये कहना है दुकानदान का दुकानदार अश्वनी बागड़ी मार्केट में फोटो मिक्सिंग का कार्य करता है। अश्वनी ने बताया कि वह अपने कृष्णा कॉलोनी स्थित मकान में मरम्मत व अन्य निर्माण कार्य करवा रहा है। उसने सामान व मिस्त्रियों को पैसे देने के लिए 3 लाख रुपये की जरूरत थी। वह पैसे निकलवाने के लिए दिन में बैंक में गया था लेकिन बैंक में सर्वर डाउन होने के कारण पैसे नहीं निकले। इसके कारण वह वापस घर आ गया।

शाम को वह फिर से बैंक में पहुंचा और उसने अपने खाते से तीन लाख की रकम निकलवाई। जब वह बाहर आया तो एक बाइक पर सवार दो युवक पीछे से तेज गति में आए और उसके हाथ से थैला छीनकर फरार हो गए। उसने शोर मचाने की बजाए आरोपियों का पीछा करना ही बेहतर समझा लेकिन जब वह आरोपियों के पीछे दिनोद गेट तक पहुंचा तो उसे घबराहट होने लगी इसके कारण वह उनके पीछे आगे नहीं जा पाया।

सीसीटीवी में कैद हुए आरोपी पर चेहरा नहीं हो रहा स्पष्ट

सीआईए, साइबर क्राइम, डीएसपी व एसएचओ पुलिस बल के साथ मौके पर पहुंचे और शहर में नाकेबंदी कर आरोपियों की तलाश शुरू की। पुलिस बैंक शाखा के बाहर लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे की फुटेज खंगाली लेकिन फुटेज में आरोपी इतनी तेज गति से आते दिखाई दिए की बाइक के नंबर व युवक स्पष्ट दिखाई नहीं दे रहे जिससे की उनकी पहचान हो सके।

15 दिन से शहर में बढ़ रही है चाेरी व लूटपाट की वारदात

शहर में चोरी व लूटपाट की लगातार घटनाएं हो रही हैं। जिसको लेकर दो दिन पहले नगर व्यापार मंडल ने पुलिस के प्रति रोष जताते हुए शहर में दिन व रात के समय गश्त बढ़ाए जोने की मांग की थी और कुछ पुलिस कर्मियों के ड्यूटी में लापरवाही के भी आरोप लगाए थे। तीन दिन पहले चोर जैन चौक चौकी से महज 200 फुट की दूरी पर रात के समय दुकान का शटर उखाड़कर लगभग 50 हजार कीमत का परचून का सामान व नकदी चोरी कर ले गए थे।

ये कहना है एसएचओ का

सूचना मिलते ही शहर में नाकेबंदी कर दी गई थी। सीसीटीवी फुटेज में आरोपी स्पष्ट दिखाई नहीं दे रहे हैं। पुलिस अन्य स्थानों पर सीसीटीवी कैमरों की जांच करेगी। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही हैं।'' -रविंद्र कुमार, एसएचओ।

