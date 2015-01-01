पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सियासत:पूरे राष्ट्र की जनता का कल्याण करना है भाजपा का उद्देश्य: रामबिलास शर्मा

भिवानीएक घंटा पहले
  • पूर्व शिक्षा मंत्री महेंद्रगढ़ से चंडीगढ़ जाते वक्त कार्यकर्ताओं से हुए रूबरू

भाजपा के वरिष्ठ नेता एवं पूर्व शिक्षा मंत्री प्रो. रामबिलास शर्मा महेंद्रगढ़ से चंडीगढ़ जाते वक्त कुछ समय के लिए भिवानी में रुके तथा कार्यकर्ताओं से रूबरू हुए। भिवानी पहुंचने पर बवानीखेड़ा विधायक बिशंभर वाल्मीकि एवं भाजपा नेता रीतिक वधवा ने पूर्व शिक्षा मंत्री प्रो. रामबिलास शर्मा का शाॅल ओढ़ाकर स्वागत किया। पूर्व शिक्षा मंत्री प्रो.रामबिलास शर्मा ने कार्यकर्ताओं को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि कार्यकर्ता ही भाजपा की आत्मा है।

कार्यकर्ता ही पार्टी की नीतियों को घर-घर तक पहुंचाने का काम करते हैं। संगठन में ईमानदार व निष्ठावान कार्यकर्ताओं की भरमार है, जो पार्टी की नीतियों को लोगों तक पहुंचा रहे हैं। यही कारण है कि भाजपा दुनिया की सबसे बड़ी लोकतांत्रिक पार्टी है। उन्होंने कहा कि महान चिंतक एवं विचारक पं. दीनदयाल उपाध्याय ने एकात्म मानववाद व अंत्योदय का जो विचार विश्व को दिया वह विचार विश्व कल्याण के लिए पूरी तरह से प्रासंगिक है।

आज पूरे विश्व में सामरिक दृष्टिकोण से भारत शक्तिशाली राष्ट्र बनकर उभरा है। पूर्व शिक्षा मंत्री प्रोफेसर रामबिलास शर्मा ने कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी राष्ट्रीय कार्यों के लिए अपना 18 घंटे का समय लगाते हैं। किसानों की आय दोगुनी करने के उद्देश्य से कृषि आधारित तीन अध्यादेश लाने का काम केंद्रीय सरकार ने किया है।

वन राष्ट्र वन राशन कार्ड पद्धति को लागू कर पूरे राष्ट्र को जोड़ने का काम मोदी सरकार ने किया है। हमारा लक्ष्य केवल सत्ता हासिल करना नहीं रहा है। सत्ता के माध्यम से पूरे राष्ट्र की जनता का कल्याण करना हमारा उद्देश्य है। इस अवसर पर विधायक बिशंभर वाल्मीकि, भाजपा नेता रीतिक वधवा, नवीन कौशिक पुर, दशरथ सिंह सहित अनेक कार्यकर्ता उपस्थित थे।

