चोरी व लूटपाट का विरोध:भिवानी बंद पर व्यापारी दो फाड़, एक गुट मांग रहा समर्थन दूसरे ने मंदी का हवाला दे किया इनकार

भिवानीएक घंटा पहले
शहर में लूटपाट व चोरी के आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी की मांग को लेकर 18 दिसंबर को भिवानी बंद को लेकर व्यापारी संगठन दो फाड़ हो गए है। नगर व्यापार मंडल ने जहां भिवानी बंद आह्वान किया है वहीं कृष्णा कॉलोनी सब्जी मंडी रेहड़ी एसोसिएशन व कृष्णा कॉलोनी व्यापार संगठन ने बंद का समर्थन किया है। जबकि भिवानी व्यापार मंडल ने बंद का विरोध करते हुए कहा कि कोरोना संक्रमण के दौरान व्यापारी मंदी की मार में है। शहर में वारदातों व आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी न होने पर सोमवार को नगर व्यापार मंडल ने शुक्रवार को बाजार बंद रखने का आह्वान किया था।

मंगलवार को संगठन के पदाधिकारियों ने बंद को सफल बनाने के लिए बाजारों में जनसंपर्क अभियान चलाया और दुकानदारों से 18 दिसंबर को दुकानें बंद रखने की अपील की। इस दौरान कृष्णा कॉलोनी सब्जी मंडी रेहड़ी एसोसिएशन व कृष्णा कॉलोनी व्यापार संगठन ने नगर व्यापार मंडल के भिवानी बंद का समर्थन किया। दूसरी तरफ मंगलवार को भिवानी व्यापार मंडल ने एसपी को ज्ञापन सौंपकर लूटपाट व चोरी के आरोपियों को जल्द गिरफ्तार करने की मांग की है।

नगर व्यापार मंडल के अध्यक्ष भानु प्रकाश ने कहा कि शुक्रवार को दुकानों के अलावा रेहड़ी भी बंद रहेगी। व्यापार मंडल के सदस्यों ने कृष्णा कॉलोनी में डोर-टू- डोर अभियान चलाकर दुकानदारों से बंद में भाग लेने की अपील की गई है। दुकानदारों ने पूर्ण सहयोग का आश्वासन दिया है। बुधवार को सभी व्यापारिक एसोसिएशन के प्रधानों की मीटिंग होगी। जिसमें उन्हें बंद की जिम्मेवारी सौंपी जाएगी। इस मौके पर कृष्णा कॉलोनी व्यापार संगठन के प्रधान पूर्ण चंद्र आजाद, पूर्व चेयरमैन ओमप्रकाश अरोड़ा, कृष्णा कॉलोनी रेहड़ी एसोसिएशन के प्रधान सुनील कुमार, किराना कमेटी के प्रधान गिरधारी लाल मेहता, बिचला बाजार के सचिव सुरेंद्र जिंदल आदि थे।

18 को नहीं होगा भिवानी बंद, खोलेंगे बाजार

भिवानी व्यापार मंडल की हांसी गेट स्थित कार्यालय में बैठक हुई। बैठक की अध्यक्षता करते हुए संगठन के प्रधान जेपी कौशिक ने कहा कि 18 दिसंबर को भिवानी बंद नहीं होगी। कोरोना महामारी के दौरान मंदी का दौर है। इससे आम आदमी से लेकर व्यापारी तक महंगाई की मार पड़ रही है। पुलिस ने एक व्यापारी से लूटपाट के मामले में दो आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। उन्होंने कहा कि संगठन ने मंगलवार को एसपी को ज्ञापन सौंपकर अन्य आरोपियों को भी जल्द गिरफ्तार करने की मांग की है। एसपी ने व्यापारियों को भरोसा दिलाया है कि आरोपियों को जल्द गिरफ्तार किया जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि अगर व्यापारियों के साथ आपराधिक वारदात को अंजाम देने वाले अन्य आरोपियों को भी जल्द गिरफ्तार नहीं किया जाएगा तो भिवानी व्यापार मंडल शहर के सभी व्यापारी संगठनों को साथ लेकर आगे की रणनीति बनाएगा। बैठक में दादरी गेट प्रधान राजकुमार नागर, बेदू, सब्जी मंडी किराणा मार्केट प्रधान रामअवतार देवसरिया, महम गेट प्रधान अंकुर कौशिक, जालान नगर मार्केट प्रधान संजय कौशिक, नया बाजार मार्केट प्रधान उमेश शर्मा डूडीवाला, विनोद शर्मा, हांसी गेट प्रधान आनंद सांगवान आदि व्यापारी नेता मौजूद थे।

ये है मामला

  • दो महीने पहले बाइक सवार युवक बावड़ी गेट क्षेत्र में गारमेंट व्यापारी जय भगवान से ढाई लाख रुपये व स्कूटी छीनकर ले गए थे। मंगलवार को ही पुलिस ने दो आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया है।
  • लगभग 14 दिन पहले देवसर चुंगी क्षेत्र स्थित पीएनबी बैंक के सामने से बाइक सवार व्यापारी अश्वनी से पैसों भरा थैला छीनकर ले गए थे। थैले में तीन लाख की नकदी थी। पुलिस आरोपियों का सुराग नहीं लगा पाई है।
  • जैन चौक क्षेत्र से व्यापारी सांवड़िया से बदमाश डेढ़ लाख रुपये लूट कर ले गए थे। आरोपी फरार हैं।
  • 11 दिन पहले चोर जैन चौक पुलिस चौकी के सामने स्थित एक परचून की दुकान का शटर उखाड़ कर 50 हजार का सामान व नकदी चोरी कर ले गए थे। चोर पुलिस की पकड़ में नहीं आए।
  • पिछले एक महीने में बाजारों में महिलाओं के बैग से पर्स चोरी की तीन वारदात हो चुकी है। अभी आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी नहीं हुई है।
