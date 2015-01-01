पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विवाद:महिला थाने में दो पक्षों के बीच हुए झगड़े का मामला

भिवानी4 घंटे पहले
  • महिला ने लगाए मारपीट व छेड़छाड़ के आरोप

पति-पत्नी के बीच बने आपसी विवाद को लेकर महिला थाना में जमा हुए दोनों पक्षों ने एक-दूसरे पर मारपीट के आरोप लगाए हैं। पुलिस ने दोनों पक्षों की तरफ से मामले दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है। एक पक्ष की महिला ने दूसरे पक्ष के दो लोगों पर मारपीट, बुरी नियत से छेड़छाड़ करने व जान से मारने की धमकी देने के आरोप लगाए हैं। गांव जाटू लोहारी निवासी सुनीता ने आरोप लगाया कि वह अपनी बेटी सोहेल व उसके

पति के बीच बने विवाद के मामले में अपनी बेटी के साथ महिला थाने में आई थी।इसी दौरान उसकी बेटी साहेल व दामाद मोहित दोनों आपस में बातचीत कर रहे थे तो वहां मौजूद दामाद मोहित के मौसा जितेन्द्र कुमार व रवि कुमार ने उसके साथ बदतमीजी करनी शुरू कर दी। जब उसने विरोध किया तो जितेन्द्र कुमार व रवि ने उसके साथ गाली गलौच की और उसके साथ छेड़छाड़ की।

महिला का आरोप है कि उसका भतीजा राहुल जब बीच बचाव करने लगा तो दोनों आरोपियों ने उसके साथ भी मारपीट की तथा जान से मारने की धमकी दी। इसके बाद आरोपी मौके से भाग गए। पुलिस ने पीड़ित महिला की शिकायत पर जींद निवासी जितेन्द्र कुमार व गांव मानहेरू निवासी रवि कुमार के खिलाफ संबंधित धाराओं के तहत मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है।

खेत में सो रहे युवक पर कुल्हाड़ी से हमला

खेत में रखवाली का काम करते पवन वासी दिनोद पर कुल्हाड़ी से हमला करके घायल कर दिया और जाति सूचक शब्द का इस्तेमाल करते हुए गाली गलौच करते हुए पड़ोसियों को आता देख आरोपित भाग खड़ा हुआ। पीड़ित पवन वासी दिनोद को सीएचसी कैरू से प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद रेफर भिवानी कर दिया गया। यहां पवन की हालात की गंभीरता को देखते हुए पीजीआईएमएस रोहतक रेफर कर दिया गया।

जहां घायल को उपचार के बाद छुट्टी दे दी गई। पीड़ित पवन कुमार ने पुलिस को दिए बयान में बताया कि कई वर्षों से बडदू मुगल में गांव देवराला के शीशराम के खेत में रखवाली का काम करता है। गत 9 दिसंबर को रात करीब साढ़े 12 बजे वह खेत में बने कमरे में सो रहा था तो आरोपित बडदू मुगलवासी कृष्ण आकर उसके साथ हाथापाई करने लगा और जाति सूचक गालियां देने लगा। उसने हाथ में कुल्हाड़ी ले रखी थी उससे कृष्ण ने उसके सिर पर वार कर दिया।

