न्याय की मांग:मनोज यादव के हत्यारों को पकड़ना पुलिस के बस की बात नहीं है तो सीबीआई को दे दिया जाए केस

भिवानीएक घंटा पहले
  • एक दर्जन जनसंगठनों के प्रतिनिधियों और पीड़ित पक्ष के लोगों ने कृषि मंत्री के आवास पर जाकर मांगा न्याय

धरती में समा गए या आसमान निगल गया, आखिर अभी तक शूटिंग अकादमी संचालक मनोज यादव के कातिलों को पुलिस क्यों नहीं ढूंढ पाई है। यह बात शनिवार को विभिन्न जन संगठनों के प्रतिनिधियों ने कृषि मंत्री आवास के बाहर तैनात पुलिस बल से कही। जन संगठनों के सदस्यों ने कृषि मंत्री के नाम ज्ञापन में कहा कि अगर पुलिस हत्यारों तक नहीं पहुंच पा रही है तो मामले काे सीबीआई के हवाले किया जाए ताकि पीड़ित पक्ष को न्याय दिलाया जा सके।

18 सितंबर को पुलिस ने दादरी गेट क्षेत्र निवासी मनोज यादव का शव कोंट रोड संजय मेमोरियल कॉलेज के पास झाड़ियों से अधजली अवस्था में बरामद किया था। वारदात के दो महीने बाद भी पुलिस मनोज के हत्यारों की गिरफ्तारी तो दूर उनका सुराग तक भी नहीं लगा पाई है। इसके चलते लाेगाें में पुलिस के खिलाफ रोष बना हुआ है। पीड़ित पक्ष पिछले 15 दिनों से शहर में प्रतिदिन नुक्कड़ सभाएं आयाेजित कर सरकार व प्रशासन से आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी की मांग कर रहा है। इसी कड़ी में शनिवार को विभिन्न जनसंगठनों के प्रतिनिधियों ने कृषि मंत्री आवास का घेराव किया।

शनिवार को मृतक मनोज यादव की पांचों बहनें, जन संघर्ष समिति, लेबर क्रांति मोर्चा, जनवादी महिला समिति, महात्मा ज्योतिबा फुले स्पोर्ट्स अकेडमी, किसान सभा, मार्क्सवादी कम्युनिस्ट पार्टी, आम आदमी पार्टी, युवा कल्याण संगठन आदि विभिन्न जन संगठनों के सदस्य व बीपीएस स्कूल के नजदीक पार्क में जमा हुए। जहां सभा की अध्यक्षता सूबेदार गोपीराम यादव की ने की और मंच संचालन सुरेश सैनी ने किया। सभा के बाद लोग प्रदर्शन करते हुए कृषि मंत्री जेपी दलाल के आवास पर पहुंचे।

जहां पहले से तैनात भारी पुलिस बल ने प्रदर्शनकारियों को आवास के बाहर ही बेरिकेड्स लगाकर रोक दिया। प्रदर्शनकारियों ने नारेबाजी की और कहा कि दो महीने बाद भी पुलिस आरोपियों का सुराग नहीं लगा पाई है। क्या मनोज यादव के हत्यारे जमीन में समा गए या उन्हें आसमान निगल गया। अगर पुलिस आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार करने में असफल हो गई है तो हत्याकांड मामले को लेकर मुख्यमंत्री व गृहमंत्री से बातचीत कर मामले को सीबीआई के हवाले किया जाए। इस मौके पर प्रदर्शनकारियों ने कृषिमंत्री के नाम ज्ञापन उनके प्रतिनिधि बलवान सिंह जांगड़ा को सौंपा।

