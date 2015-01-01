पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एजुकेशन:सीबीएलयू ने घोषित किया बीएड और एमएड का एडमिशन शेड्यूल

भिवानी2 घंटे पहले
  • एमएड नियमित पाठ्यक्रमों में प्रवेश की अंतिम तिथि 29 नवंबर

चौ. बंसीलाल विश्वविद्यालय ने सत्र 2000-2021 के लिए बीएड और एमएड पाठ्यक्रमों में प्रवेश की प्रक्रिया प्रारम्भ कर दी है। विश्वविद्यालय के डीन ऑफ कॉलेज डॉ.एसके कौशिक ने बताया कि विश्वविद्यालय के कुलपति प्रो.आरके मित्तल की अगुवाई एवं कुलसचिव डॉ.जितेन्द्र भारद्वाज के मार्गदर्शन में विश्वविद्यालय ने शिक्षा के क्षेत्र में नए आयाम स्थापित किए हैं।

उन्होंने बताया कि बीएड मे दाखिला लेने के इच्छुक विद्यार्थी सरकारी एवं सरकार से सहायता प्राप्त कॉलेजों में प्रवेश के लिए 23 नवंबर तक आवेदन कर सकते हैं। सेल्फ फाइनेंस स्कीम बीएड कॉलेजों में प्रवेश के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन छह दिसंबर तक किया जा सकता है। एमएड नियमित पाठ्यक्रमों में प्रवेश के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन 29 नवंबर तक किया जा सकता है।

उन्होंने बताया कि बीएड और एमएड पाठ्यक्रमों का प्रॉस्पेक्ट्स विश्वविद्यालय की वेबसाइट पर उपलब्ध रहेगा। पात्र अभ्यार्थी विश्वविद्यालय के पोर्टल http: //cbluonline.in पर ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर इस पर अपना पंजीकरण कर सकते हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि विश्वविद्यालय से संबंधित 36 बीएड कॉलेजों की लगभग 4000 सीटों पर दाखिला प्रक्रिया प्रारंभ की जा रही है।

बीफार्मा की शेष सीटों पर दाखिले को मेरिट लिस्ट 11 को लगेगी

चौ. बंसीलाल विश्वविद्यालय में बीफार्मा कोर्स में शेष रिक्त सीटों पर दाखिला के लिए मेरिट लिस्ट 11 नवंबर को लगेगी और इन सीटों पर काउंसिलिंग 13 नवंबर को की जाएगी। यह जानकारी विश्वविद्यालय के फार्मेसी विभागाध्यक्ष डॉ.डीएन मिश्रा ने दी है। उन्होंने बताया कि हरियाणा राज्य तकनीकी शिक्षा समिति ने सत्र 2020-21 ने विश्वविद्यालय की बीफार्मा कोर्स की 60 सीटों पर ऑनलाइन आवेदन और प्रथम और द्वितीय काउंसिलिंग द्वारा दाखिले किए हैं।

शेष बची सीटों पर दाखिला प्रक्रिया विश्वविद्यालय द्वारा की जा रही है। दाखिले के लिए प्राप्त आवेदनों की मेरिट लिस्ट 11 नवंबर को लगेगी और इन सीटों पर काउंसलिंग 13 नवंबर को की जाएगी। उन्होंने बताया कि विश्वविद्यालय द्वारा गत वर्ष बीफार्मा कोर्स प्रारंभ किया गया था और 60 सीटों पर दाखिला दिया गया। उन्होंने कहा कि बीफार्मा कोर्स में दाखिला लेकर विद्यार्थी अपना भविष्य संवार सकते हैं।

