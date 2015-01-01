पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भिवानी:जिला परिषद के सीईओ ने किया खरक कलां स्कूल का निरीक्षण

भिवानी3 घंटे पहले
  • स्कूल को गांव से जोड़ने वाले रास्तों को पक्का करने का कार्य चल रहा

जिला परिषद एवं डीआरडीए के सीईओ प्रदीप कौशिक ने मंगलवार को गांव खरक कलां स्कूल का दौरा किया। उन्होंने यहां पर स्कूल में किए जा रहे निमार्ण कार्यों का निरीक्षण किया और जरूरी निर्देश दिए। उल्लेखनीय है कि सर्व शिक्षा अभियान के तहत जिला के विभिन्न स्कूलों में चार दीवारी का पुननिर्माण, खेल मैदान को समतल करना, स्कूल को गांव से जोडऩे वाले रास्तों को पक्का करने का कार्य चल रहा है।

इसी को लेकर जिला परिषद के सीईओ प्रदीप कौशिक ने मंगलवार को गांव खरक कलां स्कूल का निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान उन्होंने यहां पर स्कूल मैदान को समतल किए जा रहे कार्य का निरीक्षण किया। उन्होंने प्राचार्य को निर्देश दिए कि मैदान सही ढंग से समतल होना चाहिए। मैदान में कहीं भी गड्ढे व उबड़-खाबड़ न हो।

वहीं दूसरी ओर उन्होंने स्कूल चार दीवारी व मुख्य गेट के पास बच्चों व आमजन को प्रेरित करने वाले लिख स्लोगन को भी गौर से देखा। उन्होंने बताया कि स्कूलों में फेस अपलिफ्टिंग के लिए बेटी बचाओ-बेटी पढ़ाओ, स्वच्छता और देशभक्ति के स्लोगन लिखे जा रहे हैं। जिले में 199 एलीमेंट्री और 73 वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक स्कूलों में स्लोगन लिखने का कार्य चल रहा है, ताकि बच्चे उनसे प्रेरणा ले सकें।

