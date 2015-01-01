पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सम्मानित:कलाम यंग साइंस इनोवेटर अवाॅर्ड के लिए हुआ चहक का सिलेक्शन

भिवानी2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कलाम यंग साइंस इनोवेटर अवॉर्ड 2020 के लिए चयनित छात्रा चहक को फूलमालाओं से सम्मानित करते हुए वैश्य मॉडल प्रबंध कारिणी समिति के अध्यक्ष शिवरत्न गुप्ता ने कहा कि विज्ञान एवं अनुसंधान राष्ट्र की प्रगति का आधार है। जिस राष्ट्र का युवा वर्ग नए आविष्कारों एवं अन्वेषण के प्रति जागरूक एवं कर्मशील हों,वह राष्ट्र कभी पीछे नहीं रहता।

उल्लेखनीय है कि गत माह स्मार्ट सर्किट इनोवेशन प्राइवेट लिमिटेड की ओर से कलाम यंग साइंस इनोवेटर अवार्ड, 2020 के लिए अन्वेषणात्मक प्रोजेक्ट्स का पंजीकरण किया गया था जिसमें विद्यार्थियों द्वारा भौतिकी, रसायन शास्त्र, जीव विज्ञान ,भूविज्ञान, अंतरिक्ष विज्ञान, एस्ट्रोनॉमी इत्यादि से संबंधित ऐसे वर्किंग मॉडल्स एवं परियोजनाओं की रिपोर्ट भेजी जानी थी जिसमें किसी वैज्ञानिक सिद्धांत का उपयोग किया गया हो। इस स्कीम के तहत हरियाणा राज्य से 41 प्रोजेक्ट्स को चयनित किया गया जिनमें से चहक का प्रोजेक्ट ‘’डिफेंस ग्लव्स्ज’’ इस अवार्ड के लिए चयनित किया गया।

विद्यालय प्रबंध कारिणी समिति के उपाध्यक्ष एवं विधायक घनश्याम दास सर्राफ ने चहक एवं उसके अभिभावकों की सराहना की। महासचिव बृजलाल सर्राफ ने कहा कि इस प्रकार की प्रतियोगिताओं से विद्यार्थियों में एक नई सोच का विकास होता है जो उनके मानसिक एवं बौद्धिक योग्यता में संवर्धन करता है। कोषाध्यक्ष पवन कुमार बुवानीवाला ने उपस्थित विज्ञान अध्यापक अध्यापिकाओं को नई तकनीक को सीखने एवं विद्यार्थियों को भी उनसे रुबरु करवाने के लिए प्रेरित किया ताकि विद्यार्थी नए-नए गैजेट्स का निर्माण करने में अधिक से अधिक रुचि लें।

इस अवसर पर प्रधानाचार्या कमला गुरेजा ने बताया कि विज्ञान के क्षेत्र में वैश्य मॉडल स्कूल के विद्यार्थियों की रुचि एवं प्रदर्शन में उत्तरोत्तर वृद्धि हो रही है। इस अवसर पर उपस्थित विज्ञान अध्यापक, अध्यापिका ने भी इस दिशा में अनवरत प्रयासरत रहने का आश्वासन दिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंचैम्पियन मुंबई के सूर्यकुमार और ईशान टॉप स्कोरर; संदीप ने कोहली को रिकॉर्ड 7 बार आउट किया - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था से जुड़ने का प्रस्ताव मिल सकता है। इस मौके को हाथ से ना जाने दे। इसके साथ अपने स्वयं के कार्यों के प्रति भी जागरूक रहें। और अपनी योजनाओं को गोपनीय तरीके से क्रियान्वि...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें