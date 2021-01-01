पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

स्वच्छता प्रतियोगिता कल:ऑफिस, होटल-रेस्त्रां, शिक्षण संस्थानों व अस्पतालों का निरीक्षण कर स्वच्छता रैंकिंग देगी नगर परिषद

भिवानी3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • साफ-सफाई नहीं मिलने पर जारी हो सकता है कारण बताओ नोटिस

स्वच्छ भारत मिशन के तहत नगरपरिषद के माध्यम से शहर में चार फरवरी को स्वच्छता प्रतियोगिता की जाएगी। जिसमें नगरपरिषद की टीम शहर के सभी अस्पताल, होटल, रेस्टोरेंट, शिक्षण संस्थान, सरकारी विभागों के कार्यालयों, वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन आदि के कार्यालयों में साफ-सफाई से लेकर बिजली फिटिंग, पानी निकासी आदि व्यवस्थाओं का निरीक्षण करेगी।

निरीक्षण के बाद नप उक्त संस्थाओं व कार्यालयों को स्वच्छता रैंकिंग में स्थान प्रदान करेगी। इस दौरान जिन संस्थाओं में साफ सफाई व अन्य व्यवस्थाएं सुचारू नहीं मिली तो नप उन्हें कारण बताओ नोटिस भी जारी कर सकती है। साथ ही बिगड़ी हुई व्यवस्थाओं को सुधारने के लिए आवश्यक दिशा निर्देश जारी करेगी।

अपने शहर को स्वच्छ बनाने के लिए सभी की नैतिक जिम्मेदारी है। जो संस्थाएं पैसे लेकर लोगों को चिकित्सा, भोजन व शिक्षा उपलब्ध करवाते है। उनके लिए नियमों की पालना कर शहर को स्वच्छ बनाने व गंदगी न फैलाने की जिम्मेदारी और भी अधिक होनी चाहिए।

नगरपरिषद शहर को स्वच्छ बनाने में सभी से सहयोग की अपील कर रही है। इसी के चलते नप चार फरवरी को शहर में स्वच्छता प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन करेगी और संस्थाओं का निरीक्षण कर उन्हें रैंकिंग देगी।

जानिए.... किस तरह दी जाएगी रैंकिंग

चार फरवरी को नगरपरिषद की टीमें शहर के सभी रेस्टोरेंट व होटलों का निरीक्षण करेगी। शहर में 50 से अधिक रेस्टोरेंट व होटल है। जिनमें टीम साफ सफाई के लिए सीवर पानी निकासी की व्यवस्था। बिजली फिटिंग, अंदर सफाई कैसे है और बाहर सफाई कैसी है।

बरसाती पानी निकासी की क्या व्यवस्था है आदि सभी तरह की व्यवस्थाओं की जांच करेगी। जिन रेस्टोरेंटों में सबसे अधिक साफ सफाई व अन्य व्यवस्था सुचारू मिलेगी उन्हें उसी आधार पर स्वच्छता में रैंकिंग दी जाएगी। इसी तरह से सरकारी व प्राइवेट स्कूल में स्वच्छता का निरीक्षण किया जाएगा और फिर टीम सभी स्कूलों में स्कूल स्तर पर उन्हें रैंकिंग प्रदान करेगी।

जिसमें यह भी जांच की जाएगी स्कूलों में पेड़ों के सूखे पत्तों का उपयोग किस तरह किया जा रहा है। उनकी खाद बनाई जा रही है या उन्हें जलाया जाता है आदि का निरीक्षण किया जाएगा। शहर में 30 से अधिक स्कूल है। प्रत्येक स्कूल को स्कूल के आधार पर स्वच्छता रैंकिंग प्रदान की जाएगी।

अस्पताल स्तर पर स्वच्छता रैंकिंग दी जाएगी। इसी तरह से सरकारी कार्यालयों में सफाई व्यवस्था का निरीक्षण कर रैंकिंग दी जाएगी।

शहर स्वच्छ बनाने में सबका सहयोग जरूरी

^चार फरवरी को शहर में सभी होटल, रेस्टोरेंट, स्कूल, अस्पताल, सरकारी कार्यालयों आदि में स्वच्छता व्यवस्था का निरीक्षण किया जाएगा। सफाई के आधार पर ही सभी को नगरपरिषद की तरफ से स्वच्छता रैंकिंग प्रदान की जाएगी। शहर को स्वच्छ बनाने में सभी का सहयोग जरूरी है।'' -सन्नी कुमार, पदाधिकारी, स्वच्छ भारत मिशन।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser