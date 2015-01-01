पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम अलर्ट:15-16 नवंबर को छा सकते हैं बादल, अभी एक सप्ताह और कर सकते हैं गेहूं की अगेती बिजाई, बढ़वार में होगा लाभ

भिवानीएक घंटा पहले
खाखी बाबा मंदिर क्षेत्र में सुबह 8:30 बजे आसमान में चह चहाते पक्षी।
  • उत्तर-पश्चिमी हवा चलने से बढ़ी रात को ठंडक
  • अधिकतम 28.0 व न्यूनतम पारा 11.3 डिग्री रहा

नवंबर माह के दूसरे सप्ताह में सुबह-शाम ठंड भी अपना असर दिखाने लगी है। दिन में माैसम साफ होने से धूप ने हल्की गर्माहट का अहसास कराया। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार 15-16 नवंबर को आसमान में बादल छा सकते हैं। उत्तर-पश्चिमी हवा चलने से रात को ठंडक बढ़ गई है। मौसम यंत्रों से मिल रहे संकेतों के अनुसार 15-16 नवंबर को आसमान में बादल और हल्की छींटे भी पड़ सकती हैं। अगर मौसम में इस तरह का बदलाव आता है तो इससे ठंड में तेजी से बढ़ोतरी होगी।

शुक्रवार काे हवा की गति 3 किलाेमीटर प्रतिघंटा जबकि नमी की मात्रा 46 प्रतिशत रही। इस दाैरान भिवानी का अधिकतम तापमान 28.0 डिग्री सेल्सियस और न्यूनतम तापमान 11.3 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा। जबकि पिछले साल इसी तारीख में अधिकतम तापमान 27.0 डिग्री और न्यूनतम 14.0 डिग्री सेल्सियस रिकार्ड किया गया था। मौसम यंत्रों से मिल रहे संकेतों के अनुसार 15-16 नवंबर को आसमान में बादल और हल्की छींटे भी पड़ सकती हैं।

फसलों को ठंडक से फायदा

दिन तेजी से छोटे हो रहे हैं। सूर्योदय और सूर्यास्त की बात की जाए तो सुबह 6:48 बजे सूरज निकलने लगा है, जबकि सूर्यास्त का समय शाम 5:32 बजे पर आ गया है। इस समय सूरज की किरणों में ज्यादा गर्मी नहीं है।

फसल बिजाई का अच्छा समय

गेहूं की अगेती बिजाई लिए सिर्फ एक सप्ताह शेष बचा है। कृषि विशेषज्ञों के अनुसार गेहूं की बिजाई के लिए यह उत्तम समय चल रहा है।

