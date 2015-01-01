पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:कोल्ड वेव से लुढ़ककर 5.9 डिग्री पर पहुंचा न्यूनतम पारा, 5 दिन ऐसा ही मौसम रहने के आसार

भिवानी3 घंटे पहले
लगातार चाैथे दिन बुधवार काे सुबह की शुरूआत घने कोहरे से हुई। हालांकि सुबह 10 बजे सूर्यदेव के दर्शन हो गए थे, लेकिन शीतलहर के कारण सूरज की तपिश अपना पूरा असर नहीं दिखा पाई। मौसम विशेषज्ञों के अनुसार पहाड़ी इलाकों में पड़ रही बर्फबारी के कारण मैदानी इलाकों में भी गलन रही। बुधवार काे अधिकतम तापमान 22.0 डिग्री और न्यूनतम तापमान 5.9 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा। दिनभर 5 किलोमीटर प्रतिघंटा चली कोल्ड वेव से मौसम में ठिठुरन बढ़ गई है।

इस सीजन में दिसंबर की शुरूआत में माैसम में कई बार उतार-चढ़ाव आए। पहला सप्ताह गर्म रहा। एक दिसंबर का अधिकतम तापमान 24 डिग्री के पार तक रहा। लेकिन पिछले दिनों प्रदेश में कहीं-कहीं हुई बूंदाबांदी और पहाड़ी इलाकों की ठंड से मैदानी क्षेत्रों में लगातार तापमान लुढ़क रहा है।

आगे क्या अभी और छाएगी धुंध

उत्तरी-पश्चिमी ठंडी हवाएं चलने से अधिकतम व न्यूनतम तापमान में और गिरावट हो सकती है। माैसम विभाग के अनुसार आसमान में फाॅग छाने से अगले 4-5 दिन ऐसे ही काेल्ड वेव चलने की संभावना है।

